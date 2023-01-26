ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

FOX 28 Spokane

Florida sheriff sued for ‘Wheel of Fugitive’ defamation

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive” videos on social media. David Gays says he wasn’t a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 on the sheriff’s posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune.” Gay’s lawsuit filed last week says he lost a job and suffered emotional distress as a result. The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 in damages. It was filed last week in state court in Brevard County, along Florida’s Space Coast. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office on Monday didn’t respond to an emailed inquiry seeking comment.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
The Center Square

Florida House Speaker unveils constitutional carry legislation

(The Center Square) — Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, held a news conference in Tallahassee Monday to discuss a measure that would remove Florida requirements for a firearms permit and training to carry a concealed firearm. Renner was joined by state Rep. Chuck Brannan, R-Lake City, state Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis —who is the president of the Florida Sheriffs Association — and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey. ...
FLORIDA STATE
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 27-29, 2023

Desmond Reed, 48, Graceville, Florida: Hold for Holmes County: Graceville Police Department. Mathew Martin, 31, Graceville, Florida: Battery domestic, resisting arrest without violence: Cottondale Police Department. January 28, 2023. Gicelda Lugo Medina, 43, Alabaster, Alabama: No driver’s license: Marianna Police Department. Norris Adkins, 29, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic: Jackson...
MARIANNA, FL
WJHG-TV

Updates on El Governor Toucans

Governor DeSantis proposed a record investment -- aimed to alleviate traffic across the Sunshine State. A whopping 7 billion dollars would be going towards 20 priority projects...one of them right here in Panama City Beach. Walton County Burglaries. Updated: 5 hours ago. Walton County deputies want your help catching the...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Man charged for stabbing, firearm possession

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in jail after officers say he stabbed a victim in the chest. Panama City Police responded to a call Friday evening about the incident occurring at an apartment on W. U.S. 98. Police say they learned the victim and 41-year-old Jamie L....
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Florida?

FLORIDA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Florida? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Florida has a few restrictions for who can ride in the back of a truck depending on your […]
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Jackson County arrest two after attempting to flee the scene

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals Sunday after attempting to flee the police. Deputies responded to Compass Lake after receiving a call for a trespassing complaint. The caller said an unknown white woman, later, later identified as Devon H. Toole, was following him and accusing him of stealing soil, according to JCSO.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Two men charged for violent outburst, over $1,000 in damages

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police arrested two men after they reportedly started a violent outburst that cost a large sum in damages. On Sunday morning, Panama City Police responded to a call at a residence on 13th Street. When officers arrived, they allegedly discovered over $1,000 in damages to...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Walton County Sheriffs investigating multiple burglaries

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - WCSO said they are investigating multiple burglaries, including a stolen vehicle in Defuniak Springs. Authorities said just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a medic with Walton County Fire Rescue saw multiple subjects wearing ski masks burglarizing a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road. After being spotted,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

25 Arrested In Connection With Fraudulent Nursing Diploma Scheme

The Department of Justice announced that 25 people have been arrested in connection with a massive $100 million scheme to sell fraudulent nursing diplomas and credentials, ABC News reported. Federal prosecutors said that more than 7,600 fake diplomas were issued by three nursing schools in Florida: Siena College, Palm Beach...
FLORIDA STATE
San Herald

Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentence

Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) Donald David Dillbeck, a convict serving a life sentence gets a death warrant on Monday, January 23. Notably, Dillbeck stabbed a woman to death after escaping from prison in 1990. The Florida man is now scheduled for execution on February 23, by lethal injection for the murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee. The 59-year-old managed to run away from the prison while serving a life sentence for the death of Lee County Deputy Sherriff Dwight Lynn Hall in 1979.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

