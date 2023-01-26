Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CCRKBA Rips Florida Anti-Gunners For Constitutional Carry “Hysteria”
The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms today accused anti-gunners in Florida of “once again promoting hysteria” at the announcement of “Constitutional Carry” legislation, which would allow law-abiding Sunshine State residents to carry firearms for personal protection without having to obtain
FOX 28 Spokane
Florida sheriff sued for ‘Wheel of Fugitive’ defamation
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive” videos on social media. David Gays says he wasn’t a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 on the sheriff’s posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune.” Gay’s lawsuit filed last week says he lost a job and suffered emotional distress as a result. The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 in damages. It was filed last week in state court in Brevard County, along Florida’s Space Coast. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office on Monday didn’t respond to an emailed inquiry seeking comment.
Florida Constitutional Carry: House Speaker announces legislation allowing concealed guns without permits
Florida lawmakers announced legislation to allow permitless concealed carry of firearms in the Sunshine State.
Florida House Speaker unveils constitutional carry legislation
(The Center Square) — Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, held a news conference in Tallahassee Monday to discuss a measure that would remove Florida requirements for a firearms permit and training to carry a concealed firearm. Renner was joined by state Rep. Chuck Brannan, R-Lake City, state Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis —who is the president of the Florida Sheriffs Association — and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey. ...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 27-29, 2023
Desmond Reed, 48, Graceville, Florida: Hold for Holmes County: Graceville Police Department. Mathew Martin, 31, Graceville, Florida: Battery domestic, resisting arrest without violence: Cottondale Police Department. January 28, 2023. Gicelda Lugo Medina, 43, Alabaster, Alabama: No driver’s license: Marianna Police Department. Norris Adkins, 29, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic: Jackson...
Florida bill would ban driving in the left lane ‘continuously’
The proposed legislation aims to keep traffic moving and prevent drivers from staying in the left-most lane "continuously."
WJHG-TV
Updates on El Governor Toucans
Governor DeSantis proposed a record investment -- aimed to alleviate traffic across the Sunshine State. A whopping 7 billion dollars would be going towards 20 priority projects...one of them right here in Panama City Beach. Walton County Burglaries. Updated: 5 hours ago. Walton County deputies want your help catching the...
WJHG-TV
Man charged for stabbing, firearm possession
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in jail after officers say he stabbed a victim in the chest. Panama City Police responded to a call Friday evening about the incident occurring at an apartment on W. U.S. 98. Police say they learned the victim and 41-year-old Jamie L....
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Florida?
FLORIDA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Florida? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Florida has a few restrictions for who can ride in the back of a truck depending on your […]
wbrc.com
408 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday: What you need to know
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A law will go into effect Tuesday that will release 408 Alabama Department of Corrections inmates on parole supervision, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. The inmates will be released up to a year before their custodial sentence is scheduled to end with an electronic monitoring device.
Florida Senate weighs tax hike for EV owners
Florida lawmakers met in Tallahassee last week to weigh a proposal to raise taxes on electric vehicle owners so that they pay their fair share of road maintenance.
Florida lawmaker introduces bill to penalize drivers in left lane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker wants to make it illegal to drive in the left lane in the state unless you're overtaking another car. Florida Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-District 78) introduced the bill, HB 421, which was filed in the House on Jan. 24. According to the bill...
WEAR
7 arrested individuals identified in Okaloosa County home narcotics search warrant bust
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office released the names of seven individuals who were arrested Friday during a search of a suspected drug house in Shalimar. The sheriff's office arrested and charged:. 43-year-old Sarah Michaun Downes-Crimp with possession of a controlled substance. 51-year-old Lester William Swan with...
WCTV
Jackson County arrest two after attempting to flee the scene
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals Sunday after attempting to flee the police. Deputies responded to Compass Lake after receiving a call for a trespassing complaint. The caller said an unknown white woman, later, later identified as Devon H. Toole, was following him and accusing him of stealing soil, according to JCSO.
WJHG-TV
Two men charged for violent outburst, over $1,000 in damages
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police arrested two men after they reportedly started a violent outburst that cost a large sum in damages. On Sunday morning, Panama City Police responded to a call at a residence on 13th Street. When officers arrived, they allegedly discovered over $1,000 in damages to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Walton County Sheriffs investigating multiple burglaries
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - WCSO said they are investigating multiple burglaries, including a stolen vehicle in Defuniak Springs. Authorities said just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a medic with Walton County Fire Rescue saw multiple subjects wearing ski masks burglarizing a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road. After being spotted,...
WCJB
‘That it’s scary:” Florida lawmakers request DEI documents and information from universities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida House lawmakers are requesting documents and information relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from colleges and universities. University of Florida Faculty Senate Chair Amanda Phalin said lawmakers have the right to request this information. “If the elected officials in the state of Florida need...
iheart.com
25 Arrested In Connection With Fraudulent Nursing Diploma Scheme
The Department of Justice announced that 25 people have been arrested in connection with a massive $100 million scheme to sell fraudulent nursing diplomas and credentials, ABC News reported. Federal prosecutors said that more than 7,600 fake diplomas were issued by three nursing schools in Florida: Siena College, Palm Beach...
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentence
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) Donald David Dillbeck, a convict serving a life sentence gets a death warrant on Monday, January 23. Notably, Dillbeck stabbed a woman to death after escaping from prison in 1990. The Florida man is now scheduled for execution on February 23, by lethal injection for the murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee. The 59-year-old managed to run away from the prison while serving a life sentence for the death of Lee County Deputy Sherriff Dwight Lynn Hall in 1979.
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
Comments / 6