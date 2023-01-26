ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

kmvt

‘Billy Strong’ pool fundraiser raises money for a worthy cause

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past weekend at The Pocket in Twin Falls, friends, family and the community got together for a special cause. Billy Rutherford, a 49-year-old father of a four- year-old was diagnosed with cancer in August of 2022. He was told he had 6 to 12 months to live.
kmvt

Local farmer gets recognized on a national level

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A farmer in Castleford is getting national attention for his wheat yield. Rylee Reynolds has been farming pretty much his entire life. “This is the house I grew up in, and I’ve been farming here my whole life, that would be back in the 4th and 5th grade, I’ve been on the farm,” said Rylee Reynolds. “We raise corn, beans, wheat, hay, we raise a few peas on dry years, they help us with our rotation a little bit.”
kmvt

Rise and Shine Guest: Randimals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday, KMVT’s Rise and Shine morning show was happy to have guest Nick Harman on the show to talk about his creation - Randimals. The idea came about during the COVID-19 pandemic’s shutdowns, as well as a from Harman’s mixed dog.
