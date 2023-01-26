Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kmvt
‘Billy Strong’ pool fundraiser raises money for a worthy cause
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past weekend at The Pocket in Twin Falls, friends, family and the community got together for a special cause. Billy Rutherford, a 49-year-old father of a four- year-old was diagnosed with cancer in August of 2022. He was told he had 6 to 12 months to live.
kmvt
If you need a warm place for the night, the Twin Falls Warming Center is there for you
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With single digit, and even negative temperatures this week, the need for the Twin Falls Warming Center is never more important. The Warming Center is located at Taproot Church on the corner of Shoshone and Sixth for those dealing with housing insecurity. The center’s...
kmvt
Progress continues on two new fire stations, and training center, in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Construction is coming along on several new fire department facilities in Twin Falls. There is construction underway on two new stations and a training facility. Station No. 2 on Cheney, is ahead of scheduling, according to Fire Chief Les Kenworthy. He shared some of...
kmvt
Local farmer gets recognized on a national level
CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A farmer in Castleford is getting national attention for his wheat yield. Rylee Reynolds has been farming pretty much his entire life. “This is the house I grew up in, and I’ve been farming here my whole life, that would be back in the 4th and 5th grade, I’ve been on the farm,” said Rylee Reynolds. “We raise corn, beans, wheat, hay, we raise a few peas on dry years, they help us with our rotation a little bit.”
kmvt
Rise and Shine Guest: Randimals
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday, KMVT’s Rise and Shine morning show was happy to have guest Nick Harman on the show to talk about his creation - Randimals. The idea came about during the COVID-19 pandemic’s shutdowns, as well as a from Harman’s mixed dog.
kmvt
Death by Chocolate set to return to Twin Falls after a two-year break
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a two-year hiatus, the Rotary Club of Twin Falls’ “Death by Chocolate” is finally looking for some new victims. As the dust settles from COVID-19 closures and cancelations, one of the Magic Valley’s most anticipated events returns for a 16th year.
kmvt
RECAP: Both Golden Eagles programs pick up huge wins against Salt Lake C.C., CSI Guard picks up D-1 offer
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — What a huge weekend it was for the CSI Golden Eagles Basketball program. Two major statements made in Salt Lake against the Bruins of SLCC. First, the women avenge their only conference loss on the year by beating the Bruins 77-58. Then, the unanimous...
kmvt
Minico uses big comeback to beat Canyon Ridge; prep basketball scores
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico boys basketball team stopped a two-game losing skid Friday night with a comeback win over Canyon Ridge. The Spartans are now 10-5 overall and 5-3 in Great Basin Conference play. Canyon Ridge falls to 9-7 and 4-4 in conference. OTHER BOYS SCORES.
