Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
Missouri NAACP responds to killing of Tyre Nichols
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People responded to the killing of Tyre Nichols Saturday. Nichols was beaten to death by police in Memphis, Tennessee after he was pulled over for suspected reckless driving. In part of its statement,...
krcgtv.com
Winter weather on Monday, January 30, 2023
Icy weather forced several schools to have delayed starts or to cancel school altogether. Find the closing list here. You can also find a link to the Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler Information Map here. Most of the frozen precipitation has moved out of the area, but you can check...
krcgtv.com
Florida man wins $1 million on lottery ticket after being cut in line
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) — A Florida man says being cut in line at a Publix resulted in him winning $1 million on a scratch-off ticket. Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Comments / 0