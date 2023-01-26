ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘I’m truly sorry’: Driver pleads guilty, gets no prison time after deadly Charlotte crash

By Robin Kanady
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A reckless and speeding driver who pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Morgan Wetherbee won’t go to prison.

Judge Louis Trosch had to leave the courtroom; he got so frustrated and was appalled when he found out Breeana McClain, the woman who pleaded guilty, created a fake Facebook and Go Fund Me page to profit off the crash she caused.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbaSS_0kShOKrm00
Breeana McClain

Wetherbee was a gift to everyone who knew her.

“She was very artistic, and she saw everything in the world as something she could turn into a piece of art,” said Katie Wetherbee, Morgan’s sister.

Morgan’s family and friends wore sunflowers and the color yellow to remind them of Morgan’s brightness as they faced a difficult day in court Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymlCM_0kShOKrm00

“I’m truly sorry from the bottom of my heart,” said Breeana McClain, who pleaded guilty in the deadly crash. “I know their lives will never be the same without Morgan.”

McClain apologized to Wetherbee’s family.

Prosecutors said on May 7, 2020, McClain was weaving in and out of traffic and driving on the shoulder to pass someone, going 82 miles an hour in a 55 on north Tryon Street when she crossed four lanes of traffic, went over the median, into on-coming traffic and hit Wetherbee head-on.

Wetherbee suffered a traumatic brain injury and fought for seven months.

She died when she was 19 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3Jf9_0kShOKrm00
Morgan Wetherbee
Morgan Wetherbee

The judge spoke about McClain in court.

“At that time, she viewed herself as more important than any other human being on the planet, and as a result of that, she killed somebody,” said Judge Trosch.

‘We are shocked’: Law firm representing Steve Wilks responds to Frank Reich hiring

The judge said that wasn’t even the worst of it.

“I had to leave. It’s outrageous!” said Judge Trosch.

The judge left the bench to meet with attorneys when he found out McClain used a picture of Wetherbee’s mangled car from the crash and pretended it was hers to profit off of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mw6Uy_0kShOKrm00

McClain won’t go to prison. She’ll be on supervised probation for three years after she pleaded guilty, and she won’t be able to drive during that time.

Morgan’s father spoke in court.

“I do not hate Ms. McClain. Even though I’m angry and I’m hurt, I do not hate her,” said Jason Wetherbee, Morgan’s father. “I forgive her.”

The judge is also requiring McClain, as part of her probation, to ‘make things right’ on social media to do something to get the truth out that she was not the victim.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

He also wants McClain to tell her story ten times over the next three years to people who commit traffic violations and have to attend class as part of their sentences.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 52

Kitty Kaos
4d ago

This is exactly why we have so many wrecks, deaths, irresponsible people getting a slap on the hand so that they can go out and do it again!!!!!! They need to be alot more strict on this situations!! If you have to go to prison, maybe you would think twice!!!!!! Praying for the mother, family and friends of this beautiful young girl!!!!

Reply(2)
33
Barbara Buff
4d ago

As if killing this young girl wasn't bad enough she uses her death to make a profit!!!That's just sorry af!And proves she wasn't sorry for what she did.... it didn't bother her one bit!

Reply
28
Tremaine Mcleod
4d ago

This is the definition of adding insult to injury!!! She kills this young lady then profits from her death. On top of all that the judge gives her probation???? Jesus help us! This is sickening!!!

Reply(1)
25
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

Wanted: Charlotte 7-Eleven, Dunkin robbery suspects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released surveillance images of suspects who are being sought in separate robbery investigations on Monday. The first robbery was in reference to a Dunkin Donuts location on Beatties Ford Road last Tuesday. One suspect is being sought, CMPD said. The second robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven Friday […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Plea for help in solving December Matthews homicide

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Matthews Police called for the public’s assistance on Sunday in solving a month-old homicide investigation. Police investigate death of Kannapolis man found shot in head after crash in Matthews Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 1:21 p.m. December 13th on Moore Road. Kannapolis resident Dashawn Dean, 27, was […]
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Juvenile killed, others injured after Kannapolis shooting and wreck

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was killed and two others injured in a Thursday evening in Kannapolis, according to police. Officers with the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. on Elwood Street. There, they found 17-year-old Charlotte resident Ty’el Hankins dead in his car. Officers said he had been shot inside the vehicle and crashed into a home.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte teen fatally shot in Kannapolis: PD

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte teen was killed and two other juveniles were hospitalized in a shooting last week, Kannapolis Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 p.m. last Thursday on Elwood Street. Charlotte resident Ty’el Hankins, 17, was found with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle […]
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Queen City News

Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the investigation is ongoing in the 600 block of East 24th Street. The area is near Cordelia Park. No additional details were immediately released by authorities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Caller Arrested in Shooting Death of Rock Hill Woman

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner’s Office identified as Dorothy Brice, 67, of Rock Hill as the deceased in the fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend on Harrison Street. Deputies tell us they arrived on scene around 4 am Sunday to assist EMS...
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Man struck, killed by tow truck in north Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the crash along W.T. Harris Boulevard around 1:56 a.m., finding a 2012 Ford F-450 tow truck and the victim. MEDIC pronounced 47-year-old Freddy Kasongo deceased on the scene. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Identify Man Found Dead In Southwest Charlotte Neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have named 29-year-old Osvin Adonay Alevar Solis as the man who was found dead near Choyce Avenue on Sunday. Police have yet to say if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Previously (1/29/2023):. CHARLOTTE — CMPD is investigating a homicide after...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Sheriff’s Office Charge Former Employee Of Alexander County Schools

On January 27, 2023 the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Alexander County Schools about an alleged assault that occurred on school property. Officers conducted an investigation that revealed a staff member assaulted a student during school hours. Officers arrested Teresa Ellison Campbell, age 63 of Statesville. Campbell was charged with Misdemeanor Child Abuse and Misdemeanor Assault on Child under 12. Campbell was given a first appearance of February 27, 2023 and a $30,000.00 dollar secured bond.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating deadly southwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The person killed in a south Charlotte homicide has been identified, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Police responded to the scene in the 1300 block of Choyce Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Police were initially called to the area for a report of a dead body. Once...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

One dead after motorcycle-fire truck crash, says Charlotte FD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Fire officials say a fire truck and a motorcycle collided Monday, with the motorcycle driver later dying at the hospital. Officials say Charlotte Fire apparatus Ladder 24 got the call at 5:36 p.m. The truck was en route to the 7700 block of Little Avenue.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Drivers caught on camera performing burnouts, stunts near Uptown intersection

CHARLOTTE — Drivers took over an intersection outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday night, performing stunts and burnouts. Channel 9 viewer video taken from the JW Marriott Hotel near South Caldwell Street shows dozens of cars burning out and people blocking the intersection. Police had to use on-coming lanes to try to get to the scene, causing the crowd to scatter. Traffic was backed up for several blocks while the intersection was being blocked.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Three Arrested In Alexander County Drug Bust…Updated

On January 26, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Taylorsville Police Department went to a residence located on Emma Brooke Ln Taylorsville. Officers were attempting to serve a failure to appear warrant. During the investigation Officers located approximately 56 grams of Methamphetamine in the residence along with drug paraphernalia.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy