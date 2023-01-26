Read full article on original website
KWTX
North Texas man who allegedly kidnapped ex at gunpoint arrested at Waco hotel
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An Arlington man who authorities say kidnapped his former girlfriend and threatened to kill them both was arrested Sunday at a Waco hotel. Marvin Alvarado-Padilla, 47, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $200,000 bond after his arrest Sunday on an aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon charge.
fox44news.com
Man held on robbery charge related to body found dumped
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police report 19-year-old Alijah Veshawn Benson has been arrested on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence connected with the discovery of a body in a Waco creek in January. Special Crimes Detectives discovered that the suspects in...
KWTX
4th arrest made in murder of Stanley Wilcox, missing Waco man whose body was found near Baylor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Waco Police on Monday, Jan. 30 announced Alijah Benson, 19, was arrested on Jan. 27 for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence in connection to the murder of Stanley Wilcox. Special Crimes Detectives learned the murder suspects in the case -...
KWTX
‘We were ripped off’: Central Texans accuse AWOL contractor of shattering their retirement dreams
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - No arrest warrants have been issued yet but the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office confirms it is investigating a local contractor after numerous complaints about shoddy work, unfulfilled contracts, empty promises, and excuses about why the projects weren’t moving forward, even after services and materials were paid for.
fox44news.com
Man accused of abduction from police parking lot
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 42-year-old Killeen man is being held on a half-million dollars bond, and is accused of abducting a woman from the Killeen Police Department parking lot. Jaime Ruben Ochoa remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a...
KWTX
“It’s downright disgusting”: Central Texas organization, law enforcement respond to video released by Memphis police
(KWTX) - The horrific body cam footage released by Memphis police of the night Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten by five officers has captured attention across the nation, including right here in Central Texas. The President of the NAACP branch in Killeen said she is shocked and appalled by the...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Police: Home left damaged after shooting in Temple, no injuries
TEMPLE, Texas — A shooting damaged a home Sunday in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. Around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 600 block of S. 15 Street, at the corner of Avenue F. Witnesses say two suspects were dropped off in front when they fired directly at the home, according to police.
KWTX
Woman struck, killed by train in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police on Monday evening warned area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train. It happened in the area of S. 32nd and Clay Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 30.
KWTX
Waco police search for missing man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man. Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat. According to police, his family has not...
Suspects fire rounds at home, property damaged: Temple police
The Temple Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left a residential property damaged.
KWTX
Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers. People failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. If you have to get out to go to work or...
KWTX
Suspect in Waco corner store murder transferred to local jail after pleading guilty to firing weapon at Falls County deputy
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Eddie Bohannon, 24, who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to firing a weapon at a Falls County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Jan. 18, 2022, has been transferred to the McLennan County Jail to answer charges in a deadly corner store shooting. A McLennan County grand jury...
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Lacy Lakeview Dollar General robbery
LACY LAKEVIEW (FOX 44) – The Lacy Lakeview Police Department needs your help to identify a robbery suspect. The department says that around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, the man pictured below robbed the Dollar General – located at 101 N Lacy Drive. The suspect was carrying a firearm. The...
KWTX
Dewey Community Center to open as warming center in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Dewey Community Center will open as a warming center due to the weather forecast, the City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management announced. Dewey Community Center will open at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 and remain open through 11 a.m. Feb. 1. in...
KWTX
Central Texas boy transforms into MLK, delivers iconic speech as local school begins celebrating Black History Month
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas elementary school student said he was inspired to transform into the role of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as his school in Belton kicked off Black History Month with an multicultural event. Grayson Williams, 10, is a fifth grader at Pirtle Elementary in...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
Three identified in Thursday's police chase that ended in deadly crash
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of three people who died after a police chase ended in a fiery crash on Thursday afternoon. According to DPS, Phabian Jyquez Bynaum, 19, from Cameron was speeding south in a Dodge Challenger on US 190 about two miles north of Milano.
KWTX
Moss Rose Center to open Monday in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority and other community partners to provide an increased services warming center for those in need from Monday through the morning of Friday. The Moss Rose Community Center will open at noon Jan. 30 to serve...
