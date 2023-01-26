ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KWTX

North Texas man who allegedly kidnapped ex at gunpoint arrested at Waco hotel

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An Arlington man who authorities say kidnapped his former girlfriend and threatened to kill them both was arrested Sunday at a Waco hotel. Marvin Alvarado-Padilla, 47, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $200,000 bond after his arrest Sunday on an aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon charge.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man held on robbery charge related to body found dumped

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police report 19-year-old Alijah Veshawn Benson has been arrested on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence connected with the discovery of a body in a Waco creek in January. Special Crimes Detectives discovered that the suspects in...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of abduction from police parking lot

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 42-year-old Killeen man is being held on a half-million dollars bond, and is accused of abducting a woman from the Killeen Police Department parking lot. Jaime Ruben Ochoa remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Police: Home left damaged after shooting in Temple, no injuries

TEMPLE, Texas — A shooting damaged a home Sunday in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. Around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 600 block of S. 15 Street, at the corner of Avenue F. Witnesses say two suspects were dropped off in front when they fired directly at the home, according to police.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Woman struck, killed by train in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police on Monday evening warned area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train. It happened in the area of S. 32nd and Clay Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 30.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco police search for missing man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man. Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat. According to police, his family has not...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers. People failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. If you have to get out to go to work or...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Lacy Lakeview Dollar General robbery

LACY LAKEVIEW (FOX 44) – The Lacy Lakeview Police Department needs your help to identify a robbery suspect. The department says that around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, the man pictured below robbed the Dollar General – located at 101 N Lacy Drive. The suspect was carrying a firearm. The...
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX
KWTX

Dewey Community Center to open as warming center in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Dewey Community Center will open as a warming center due to the weather forecast, the City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management announced. Dewey Community Center will open at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 and remain open through 11 a.m. Feb. 1. in...
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: School closures

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Moss Rose Center to open Monday in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority and other community partners to provide an increased services warming center for those in need from Monday through the morning of Friday. The Moss Rose Community Center will open at noon Jan. 30 to serve...
KILLEEN, TX

