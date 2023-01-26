ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Mass. 12-year-olds were ‘wicked smaht’ after finding hand grenade in woods, police say

Officials have praised safe thinking by a pair of Massachusetts boys who they said uncovered a hand grenade while hiking on a wooded trail last week. The two 12-year-olds — Kevin Castaneda and Jackson Allen — stumbled upon the grenade buried in a pile of trash while walking on a Wrentham trail last Wednesday, Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath wrote in a statement Saturday.
WRENTHAM, MA
Resident, dog dead in Haverhill fire

One person and their pet dog are dead after a fire in a Haverhill home Saturday afternoon, officials say. Haverhill Fire Department received multiple 911 calls shortly before 4:45 p.m. about a fire in a multifamily home on 9th Avenue, according to a press release from the department, Haverhill Police, the State Fire Marshal and Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
HAVERHILL, MA
Man shot, killed in Methuen Sunday morning

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Methuen, officials said. According to a press release from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, the Methuen Police Department received reports of shots fired in the area of Haverhill Street at approximately 2:06 a.m. A few minutes later, police...
METHUEN, MA
Single family residence in Lancaster sells for $559,000

Jeffrey Lizotte acquired the property at 89 Cleverly Cove Road, Lancaster, from Deidra Zarrella on Jan. 13, 2023, for $559,000 which represents a price per square foot of $344. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 94,090 square-foot lot.
LANCASTER, MA
See all homes sold in Cape Cod, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29

The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Cape Cod reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 44 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,254-square-foot home on Little Lane in Harwich that sold for $580,000.
HARWICH, MA
Three-bedroom home sells for $555,000 in Milford

Ramneet Virk and Preet Virk bought the property at 2 Tina Road, Milford, from Yu H Kwon and Myung J Park on Jan. 13, 2023, for $555,000 which represents a price per square foot of $301. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as two parking spaces. The unit and sits on a 10,677 square-foot lot.
MILFORD, MA
Three-bedroom home sells for $525,000 in South Grafton

Rebecca Colby and Michael Buonocore bought the property at 7 Eseks Circle, South Grafton, from Joe S Lee and Sarah Holt on Jan. 13, 2023. The $525,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $308. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
GRAFTON, MA
