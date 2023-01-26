Read full article on original website
Missing Ware man Jeffrey Allard’s son said dad struggling mentally
The son of missing Ware man Jeffrey Allard – who police said was last seen walking out of Marlborough Hospital the morning of Jan. 22 and has not been seen since – told MassLive he believes his father’s alleged history of mental health-related illness could be part of the reason he’s missing.
Mass. 12-year-olds were ‘wicked smaht’ after finding hand grenade in woods, police say
Officials have praised safe thinking by a pair of Massachusetts boys who they said uncovered a hand grenade while hiking on a wooded trail last week. The two 12-year-olds — Kevin Castaneda and Jackson Allen — stumbled upon the grenade buried in a pile of trash while walking on a Wrentham trail last Wednesday, Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath wrote in a statement Saturday.
Goats rescued by West Newbury first responders after fire threatened barn
An outdoor fire that threatened a barn in West Newbury housing goats was quickly snuffed out by firefighters Sunday evening. The West Newbury Fire Department responded to an 8:30 p.m. report of a fire at 74 Maple St, according to a statement from fire officials. Flames were visible behind the barn on the property.
At Worcester vigil for Tyre Nichols, speakers recall other US police killings
At a vigil for Tyre Nichols in front of Worcester City Hall Monday night, speakers shared a general feeling of frustration that another Black life was taken at the hands of police. “We’ve been here before, we’ve been here two and a half years ago,” Ashley Rogers, of Independent Socialist...
Tyler Lawrence, 13, of Norwood ID’d as victim in fatal Mattapan shooting
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred in Mattapan on Sunday morning. On Jan. 29, Boston police officers responded to a call for a shot spotter activation in the area of Fremont Street and Babson Street, police said. Simultaneously, police also received a call of a...
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy’s husband says he forgives wife, accused of killing their three children
Patrick Clancy, whose wife is accused of killing the Duxbury couple’s three young children before attempting to take her own life, released a message Friday describing the children he called “the essence of my life” and asking for people to forgive his wife “as I have.”
Resident, dog dead in Haverhill fire
One person and their pet dog are dead after a fire in a Haverhill home Saturday afternoon, officials say. Haverhill Fire Department received multiple 911 calls shortly before 4:45 p.m. about a fire in a multifamily home on 9th Avenue, according to a press release from the department, Haverhill Police, the State Fire Marshal and Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
Underwater search comes up empty on 3rd day looking for Jeffrey Allard, missing Ware man
Massachusetts State Police conducted an underwater search of Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough on Sunday, Jan. 29, for missing Ware man Jeffrey Allard, according to the department’s director of media communications, David Procopio. In a statement Sunday, Procopio said Allard, 57, has been missing for “several days.” He was last...
Man shot, killed in Methuen Sunday morning
A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Methuen, officials said. According to a press release from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, the Methuen Police Department received reports of shots fired in the area of Haverhill Street at approximately 2:06 a.m. A few minutes later, police...
MSPCA, Northeast Animal Shelter take in 32 homeless South Carolina cats
The MSPCA and the Northeast Animal Shelter are working together to tackle the issue of animal homelessness, having recently taken in 32 cats from South Carolina — a state where the issue is felt more acutely due to increasing numbers of stray animals. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the nearly...
54-year-old man injured in Saturday night shooting in Worcester, police say
Worcester police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday night that left a man with a non-life-threatening injury, according to a press release from the department. On Saturday around 9:35 p.m., Worcester Police officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a Merrifield Street address, the department...
As protests sweep US, Worcester council to discuss police body cameras, equity audit
As body camera footage of the brutal attack of Tyre Nichols by five police officers in Memphis sparks protests across the country, the Worcester City Council will discuss policing closer to home at its Tuesday meeting. Councilor At-Large Khrystian King put four items on this week’s city council meeting agenda...
Worcester settles lawsuit claiming police lied about handling of phone in arrest
Worcester paid out $272,500 to settle a civil lawsuit filed by a man accusing a police captain of unlawfully searching his cell phone and lying about it during court testimony, court records show. Carlos Alvarez Jr., a former Worcester man, filed the lawsuit in January 2020, alleging that Worcester Police...
Woburn teachers’ contract negotiations stall after Mayor Galvin refuses to bargain
In the parking lot outside Daniel L. Joyce Middle School, hundreds of Woburn educators chanted “pay our paras!” just moments after the town’s officials refused Monday to continue contract negotiations with the local teachers’ union, potentially adding to another day of school cancellations amid teacher strikes.
Single family residence in Lancaster sells for $559,000
Jeffrey Lizotte acquired the property at 89 Cleverly Cove Road, Lancaster, from Deidra Zarrella on Jan. 13, 2023, for $559,000 which represents a price per square foot of $344. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 94,090 square-foot lot.
Bill in Mass. State Senate looks to create Date Rape Drug Response and Intervention Task Force
After reports of drink-spiking incidents in Boston spread across social media in 2022 and police warned residents of the practice, a bill filed in the Massachusetts State Senate is looking to help victims. Bill SD.2411, filed by Bristol and Norfolk State Sen. Paul Feeney on Jan. 20, would establish “testing...
See all homes sold in Cape Cod, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Cape Cod reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 44 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,254-square-foot home on Little Lane in Harwich that sold for $580,000.
Woburn schools closed Monday amid teacher strike over wages, class size
Woburn students won’t be going to school on Monday as hundreds of their teachers are on strike after the local teachers’ union and school committee failed to reach an agreement for a new contract on Sunday. The strike, which affects 4,300 public school students, was a final resort...
Three-bedroom home sells for $555,000 in Milford
Ramneet Virk and Preet Virk bought the property at 2 Tina Road, Milford, from Yu H Kwon and Myung J Park on Jan. 13, 2023, for $555,000 which represents a price per square foot of $301. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as two parking spaces. The unit and sits on a 10,677 square-foot lot.
Three-bedroom home sells for $525,000 in South Grafton
Rebecca Colby and Michael Buonocore bought the property at 7 Eseks Circle, South Grafton, from Joe S Lee and Sarah Holt on Jan. 13, 2023. The $525,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $308. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
