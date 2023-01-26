ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Naval Hospital Jacksonville to hold training exercise

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Hospital Jacksonville will be holding training exercises Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NH Jacksonville said that there’s a possibility simulated explosions and gunfire could take place. Residents in the area may hear loud noises during the training so don’t be alarmed.

The training is part of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care program which is vital in preparing NH Jacksonville medical professionals to perform their jobs under battlefield conditions.

