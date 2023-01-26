Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
Teen Girl Followed by Man in Green Vehicle in McKinleyville; Sheriff’s Office Investigating
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 29, 2023, at about 3:50 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Nelson Way in McKinleyville for the report of a suspicious circumstance involving a juvenile. The residents told deputies that their juvenile daughter...
kymkemp.com
Man Wanted for Robbery, False Imprisonment Arrested in McKinleyville
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 28, 2023, at about 12:50 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Fortuna Police Release Details of a Number of Recent Arrests
This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our community for the support of our K9 Program...
kymkemp.com
One Taken to the Hospital After Fight in Eureka This Afternoon
A fight this afternoon in an apartment in the 1100 block of Searles Street in Eureka sent one to the hospital. At least five police vehicles, the fire department and an ambulance responded. A sergeant with the Eureka Police Department told our reporter, Ryan Hutson, that dispute occurred between two...
kymkemp.com
Measure U: Birth of a new fire district boundary
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Man Stabbed and Taken to the Hospital, Say Arcata Police
Yesterday evening about 6:50 p.m., law enforcement learned that a man had been stabbed in the Giuntoli Lane area by an unknown suspect and made it to an Arcata restaurant, Toni’s. From there, explained Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, “[The victim] was transported to the hospital...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Slowing After Rollover on Hwy 299 by Blue Lake
Traffic is moving slowly in both directions on Hwy 299 after a single vehicle rolled over near the Blue Lake Blvd Exit. An ambulance responded to the scene for the injured driver but reportedly they have only minor injuries, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The four-door sedan...
kymkemp.com
‘Where do you want me to go?’ Tents, Trash, and Trauma in Eureka
In late September of 2022, a coalition of law enforcement, community groups, and agencies partially cleared Eureka’s 6th Street homeless encampment – the Jungle – located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education. In the months following the homeless encampment sweep at the north end of the city, there have been ongoing efforts to address the buildup of garbage and debris left over in the sensitive wetland areas, mostly located on privately owned properties.
kymkemp.com
A Fishy Find: Father and Son Discover Pistol Weighed Down in Humboldt Bay
Today, a father and son trying out magnet fishing for only the second time drug in a 9mm pistol wrapped in plastic and weighed down. Jason Kraft told us that his son Jubilee was interested in Magnet fishing. “You attach a magnet to a rope, throw it in water,..and pull up what you find,” he explained. “For Christmas, I bought him a pretty expensive one.”
kymkemp.com
Extrication Needed After a Vehicle Crashed Into a Building on Harris in Eureka
At about 11: 15 p.m., a Mini Cooper crashed into a building in the 2200 block of Harris near W Street in Eureka. One person, the driver, is unconscious and the passenger reports they are struggling to breath. Emergency personnel reported that a power line is down and extrication was...
kymkemp.com
[Update 5 p.m.] Hit and Run Driver Stopped Near Scotia
About 4:11 p.m., a vehicle struck a tree and a sign near Hoby’s Market in Scotia. The driver fled the scene in their vehicle. Law enforcement stopped a suspect driving a damaged Honda Civic with a “missing tire at 1125 South Scotia Road. Officers requested a tow truck...
kymkemp.com
Miley Needs a Nice New Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Miley. I am a female, brown tabby Domestic Shorthair. Age: The...
kymkemp.com
Caltrans, Clean California Call for Vendors for Community Festival in March
Caltrans and local partners are hosting a fun, interactive, family-friendly festival Noon – 4 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023 under the Samoa Bridge in Eureka!. Clean CA Community Day – Spring Into Action! is a free community event that celebrates and connects communities! This Clean California educational event is the spark for a change in our local communities to highlight the importance of coming together and taking ownership of community appearance and pride.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Marco Alvarez, ‘El Hombre Torcido,’ Will Break Your Heart for Tips in Two Languages
“I am the Crooked Man,” says Marco Alvarez, full-time line cook and part-time busker. Busking, otherwise known as street performance, is Alvarez’ outlet for expression and his survival skill. Dressed in an outfit that cost him $29 dollars at our local thrift stores, you would not be able to tell that he recently came out of homelessness.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passes anti-hate resolution, condemns recent acts
EUREKA, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passed an anti-hate event resolution in an effort to condemn recent acts of hate in the community. "Be it further resolved that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Humboldt hereby openly stands united against hate joining communities around the state and nationwide to combat divisiveness and acts of intolerance while enhancing and strengthening communities of Humboldt County," part of the resolution reads.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THANKS, WINTER STORMS! Due to the Devastation Wrought Upon Humboldt County During the Recent Rains, You Now Have Until May 15 to File Your Taxes
Somehow this only just now rose to our attention. Maybe it hasn’t risen to yours yet. In any case, know that you, Humboldt County taxpayer, officially have an extra month to file your taxes this year. This is due to the recent winter storms that nearly flattened every standing...
lostcoastoutpost.com
HUMBOLDT TODAY with John Kennedy O’Connor | Jan. 27, 2023
HUMBOLDT TODAY: Another earthquake — which reminds us that Humboldt has been declared a disaster and you may be entitled to benefits. Also, the latest on Redway residents water woes, weekend happenings and more on today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor.
NBC Bay Area
M3.2 Earthquake Shakes Just South of Eureka: USGS
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck early Friday morning in Northern California, near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS downgraded the quake's magnitude from its preliminary report of 3.7. The quake hit at 2:28 a.m. and was centered about 15 miles south of Eureka and 2 miles...
kymkemp.com
SHUSD Begins the Year with a Full Board, Big Plans, and Empty Desk Seats
The recently filled Southern Humboldt Unified School District board begins the new calendar year on a good foot with plans for campus improvement projects, expanded programs, and new hires, though administrators warn that students are behind academically, and enrollment continues to fall. The SHUSD board filled its last vacant seat...
kymkemp.com
Sydney is ‘Playful and Full of Energy’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Sydney. I am a female, blue merle and tan Catahoula Leopard...
