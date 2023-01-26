ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
kymkemp.com

Fortuna Police Release Details of a Number of Recent Arrests

This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our community for the support of our K9 Program...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

One Taken to the Hospital After Fight in Eureka This Afternoon

A fight this afternoon in an apartment in the 1100 block of Searles Street in Eureka sent one to the hospital. At least five police vehicles, the fire department and an ambulance responded. A sergeant with the Eureka Police Department told our reporter, Ryan Hutson, that dispute occurred between two...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Measure U: Birth of a new fire district boundary

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
GARBERVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Stabbed and Taken to the Hospital, Say Arcata Police

Yesterday evening about 6:50 p.m., law enforcement learned that a man had been stabbed in the Giuntoli Lane area by an unknown suspect and made it to an Arcata restaurant, Toni’s. From there, explained Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, “[The victim] was transported to the hospital...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Traffic Slowing After Rollover on Hwy 299 by Blue Lake

Traffic is moving slowly in both directions on Hwy 299 after a single vehicle rolled over near the Blue Lake Blvd Exit. An ambulance responded to the scene for the injured driver but reportedly they have only minor injuries, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The four-door sedan...
BLUE LAKE, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Where do you want me to go?’ Tents, Trash, and Trauma in Eureka

In late September of 2022, a coalition of law enforcement, community groups, and agencies partially cleared Eureka’s 6th Street homeless encampment – the Jungle – located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education. In the months following the homeless encampment sweep at the north end of the city, there have been ongoing efforts to address the buildup of garbage and debris left over in the sensitive wetland areas, mostly located on privately owned properties.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

A Fishy Find: Father and Son Discover Pistol Weighed Down in Humboldt Bay

Today, a father and son trying out magnet fishing for only the second time drug in a 9mm pistol wrapped in plastic and weighed down. Jason Kraft told us that his son Jubilee was interested in Magnet fishing. “You attach a magnet to a rope, throw it in water,..and pull up what you find,” he explained. “For Christmas, I bought him a pretty expensive one.”
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

[Update 5 p.m.] Hit and Run Driver Stopped Near Scotia

About 4:11 p.m., a vehicle struck a tree and a sign near Hoby’s Market in Scotia. The driver fled the scene in their vehicle. Law enforcement stopped a suspect driving a damaged Honda Civic with a “missing tire at 1125 South Scotia Road. Officers requested a tow truck...
SCOTIA, CA
kymkemp.com

Miley Needs a Nice New Home

This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Miley. I am a female, brown tabby Domestic Shorthair. Age: The...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Caltrans, Clean California Call for Vendors for Community Festival in March

Caltrans and local partners are hosting a fun, interactive, family-friendly festival Noon – 4 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023 under the Samoa Bridge in Eureka!. Clean CA Community Day – Spring Into Action! is a free community event that celebrates and connects communities! This Clean California educational event is the spark for a change in our local communities to highlight the importance of coming together and taking ownership of community appearance and pride.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Marco Alvarez, ‘El Hombre Torcido,’ Will Break Your Heart for Tips in Two Languages

“I am the Crooked Man,” says Marco Alvarez, full-time line cook and part-time busker. Busking, otherwise known as street performance, is Alvarez’ outlet for expression and his survival skill. Dressed in an outfit that cost him $29 dollars at our local thrift stores, you would not be able to tell that he recently came out of homelessness.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passes anti-hate resolution, condemns recent acts

EUREKA, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passed an anti-hate event resolution in an effort to condemn recent acts of hate in the community. "Be it further resolved that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Humboldt hereby openly stands united against hate joining communities around the state and nationwide to combat divisiveness and acts of intolerance while enhancing and strengthening communities of Humboldt County," part of the resolution reads.
EUREKA, CA
NBC Bay Area

M3.2 Earthquake Shakes Just South of Eureka: USGS

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck early Friday morning in Northern California, near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS downgraded the quake's magnitude from its preliminary report of 3.7. The quake hit at 2:28 a.m. and was centered about 15 miles south of Eureka and 2 miles...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

SHUSD Begins the Year with a Full Board, Big Plans, and Empty Desk Seats

The recently filled Southern Humboldt Unified School District board begins the new calendar year on a good foot with plans for campus improvement projects, expanded programs, and new hires, though administrators warn that students are behind academically, and enrollment continues to fall. The SHUSD board filled its last vacant seat...
kymkemp.com

Sydney is ‘Playful and Full of Energy’

This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Sydney. I am a female, blue merle and tan Catahoula Leopard...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy