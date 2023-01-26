ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King’s College hockey player organizes fundraiser for Huntington’s disease research

By AJ Donatoni
 4 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Special blue sweaters, raffles, auctions, and other activities will be the backdrop for the King’s College hockey game on Friday night, when the Monarchs host Alvernia.

It’s all for a fundraiser organized by King’s sophomore Jack Cooper, whose mother was lost to Huntington’s disease last March. It’s a rare neurodegenerative disorder than can be inherited by children, so it’s an issue close to Cooper’s heart. The events surrounding the game will be to raise money for a cure, along with raising awareness in general for a disease that’s often overlooked.

