Sauce Gardner ‘wouldn’t mind’ Aaron Rodgers as Jets QB: ‘Definitely elite’

By Ryan Glasspiegel
 4 days ago

Sauce Gardner is not opposed to the idea of Aaron Rodgers as Jets quarterback.

The star defensive back, who just completed his rookie season for Gang Green, appeared on “Fitz and Harry” on ESPN Radio and was asked about Rodgers, who has been linked to the Jets via various tea leaves over the past week.

“He’s definitely great. He’s definitely elite,” Gardner said. “He’s been doing it [since] damn near before I was born. I can’t discredit nothing that he do. I’ve seen him do so many good things. He’s a great quarterback for sure.”

“I wouldn’t mind that… I want what’s best for the offense…” @iamSauceGardner after being asked if he would want Aaron Rodgers on the Jets. @HDouglas83 | @jasonfitz | #FitzandHarry pic.twitter.com/UPhl6xdfaD

— ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) January 26, 2023

Asked specifically if he’d want Rodgers on his team, Gardner said, “I wouldn’t mind that. I want what’s best for the offense. But, at the same time, I just gotta focus on my job and focus on what we’ve got going on on the defensive side.”

The Rodgers-Jets chatter kicked off last week when Joe Namath brought up the idea , unprompted, in a spot with WFAN’s “Tiki & Tierney”. Broadway Joe even offered for Rodgers to wear his long-retired No. 12.

“I hope it can come true but it’s farfetched: I know Mr. [Jets owner Woody] Johnson’s trying to get a quarterback. If there’s a way he can get Rodgers … I’m a big Rodgers fan,” Namath said. “Yeah, I want him to wear his number. We established ourselves and we’ve got a real respect for our numbers, and Aaron Rodgers, God almighty, yeah! It’d be great to have him in New York.”

Sauce Gardner ‘wouldn’t mind’ Aaron Rodgers as the Jets’ new QB.
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST
Aaron Rodgers’ Packers future is up in the air.
Getty Images

The buzz intensified Thursday when the Jets named Nathaniel Hackett , who worked with Rodgers during his two most recent MVP seasons in Green Bay, as offensive coordinator. Of course, the Broncos hoped to land Rodgers last offseason when they inked Hackett as head coach, but it did not come to pass. Hackett was fired as Broncos head coach before completing his first season in charge.

Earlier this week, The Post’s Brian Costello broke down the pros and cons of potentially adding Rodgers to the Jets .

