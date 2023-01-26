ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calipatria, CA

BH Renewables contribute to local schools

By Jalen Fong
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERXjA_0kShMivW00

CALIPATRIA, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - A lithium company in Imperial County presented a check to a local school of over $30,000 dollars.

Berkshire Hathaway Renewables says this donation is just the first step in a lasting partnership with the city of Calipatria.

“We’re really committed to supporting our local schools as well as our communities in the places we call home," said Bari Bean, Marketing and Communications Manager for Berkshire Hathaway Renewables.

Thousands of dollars going towards the school's athletic programs.

The company says it's committed to seeing students succeed in our area.

"It’s so important to us to continue to partner with schools and our organizations to really help support the needs that they have as well as create new opportunities for them,” said Bean.

Along with the check, the company commemorated a bench at Grace Smith Elementary School in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

District Superintendent Angelita Ortiz hopes this is the first of many events between the schools and BHR.

“Contributing to the education of our students to be able to learn about career opportunities," said Ortiz. "So we’re really excited about the partnership that they’re giving us.”

The post BH Renewables contribute to local schools appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
yumacountyaz.gov

FOOTHILLS MULTIPURPOSE COMPLEX TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. – Yuma County will be hosting a kickoff ceremony for Yuma County’s Foothills Multipurpose Complex project with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. located at the East parking lot of the Yuma County Foothills Library Branch. The Foothills Multipurpose Complex...
KYMA News 11

CR&R holds first community clean up event of 2023

Last Saturday, CR&R held its first community clean-up event of the year. This event is designed for El Centro residents who are unable to have their trash picked up by the waste and cleaning company. The post CR&R holds first community clean up event of 2023 appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
kawc.org

MCAS Yuma 2023 Airshow Set to Take Flight

After a three-year hiatus, the skies over Yuma will once again be filled with daring pilots performing extreme aerial maneuvers. The 2023 Yuma Airshow is set to take flight on March 11, officials with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma said Wednesday. It had been cancelled in previous years, due to...
KYMA News 11

Arizona lawmakers address border crisis

Lawmakers from both the Arizona House of Representatives and the State Senate addressed the public health crisis in Arizona due to the border crisis and the resulting importation of crime, illegal narcotics, human smuggling, and sex trafficking. The post Arizona lawmakers address border crisis appeared first on KYMA.
ARIZONA STATE
yumadailynews.com

Campus shooting incident in Gila Ridge parking lot, 2 students injured

YUMA -- Update January 30th, 2023 5:20 PM: Police in Yuma have walked back their pervious statement of a shooting in the parking lot. Police now say that they are confident there was no shooting. It was originally reported that shots were fired in the parking lot and the suspect...
YUMA, AZ
AZFamily

Overnight shooting leaves 2 men dead in Yuma

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for suspects after two men were shot to death overnight in Yuma. Around 1:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 1st and Main streets and found two men with gunshot wounds. A 41-year-old man died at the scene while a 35-year-old man died a short time later at a Yuma hospital. Their names have not yet been released.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy