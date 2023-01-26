Read full article on original website
I Am Telling You The Truth
4d ago
Greed, burnout, low pay, and a lack of concern for the employee has caused many to walk away from professions. There are many qualified nurses, teachers, and mental health professionals who simply walked away.
Reply
3
Related
Are you a teacher or community worker? Apply for Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program and get $25,000
If you are working as a frontline community worker, the chance is that your salary will not be enough to get all the comforts and luxuries to the family. No doubt, law enforcement officers, teachers, medical experts, firefighters, childcare workers, and veterans or military officers have to work really hard. They do everything needed to fulfill their duties and aim to serve, protect and educate people around them.
businessobserverfl.com
State College of Florida Coding Academy is Open
Technology affects almost every aspect of 21st century life and it is ever evolving. Making sure your skill sets and/or the skill sets of your employees are developed enough to keep up with technologies evolution has become imperative to staying on top. State College of Florida realized this need for...
thefamuanonline.com
Private school vouchers on track to expand
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush said in a column earlier this month that he supports expanding school-of-choice programs for the state’s public and private schools. School choice in Florida allows families to use public resources to receive education outside their neighborhood school and even at private schools. This program is used to help improve academic outcomes, lead to more satisfaction among parents, enhance school safety, reduce criminal behavior, and positively impact later life outcomes such as earnings and knowledge skills.
iheart.com
Q&A – How Florida’s Teacher Pay & Shortages Compare to Other States
Q&A of the Day – How Florida’s Teacher Pay & Shortages Compare to Other States. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s...
mcknightshomecare.com
Home health agencies hired nurses involved in diploma scam, authorities say
More than two dozen people could go to prison for up to 20 years each for selling phony diplomas to nursing students, some of whom later obtained licenses to work in home healthcare. Last week, federal authorities in Florida charged the defendants with wire fraud in a scheme to sell...
Amid tragedies in California, FL lawmakers want to add Asian American history instruction into law
Quality Journalism for Critical Times As the nation grapples with a string of deadly attacks on Asian American communities in California, a handful of bipartisan lawmakers want to require Florida’s K-12 students to learn about the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in school. Legislation requiring such instruction has been pushed by a group called Make Us Visible, an […] The post Amid tragedies in California, FL lawmakers want to add Asian American history instruction into law appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Time for the annual Tutus and Tennis Shoes 5k in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend is the 4th Annual Tutus and Tennis Shoes 5k to benefit the Greater Tampa Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. The event will be held on Saturday morning in Perry Harvey Park in downtown Tampa. This year's event is supposed to be...
fox13news.com
Tampa mayor urges lung cancer screenings
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor hopes to raise awareness of the importance of lung cancer screenings with the American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative (ALCSI). Mayor Castor's office said the national average of high-risk resident screening is 5.8%, but only 3.4% of high-risk residents in Tampa are being screened.
niceville.com
Thousands of phony nursing diplomas reportedly issued by Florida nursing schools
FLORIDA – An alleged fraudulent Florida nursing diploma scheme has resulted in charges against 25 people, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the 25 individuals have been charged in the Southern District of Florida for their alleged...
Florida tourist leaders grapple with low international travelers due to visitor visa wait times
TALLAHASSEE. Fla. — Florida tourism leaders continue to fret over a lag in international visitors as the industry anticipates tourism numbers for the final three months of 2022. While Visit Florida, the state’s tourism-marketing agency, boasts that Florida is the top U.S. destination for overseas travelers based on market...
fox13news.com
Pinellas County ‘walking miracle’ needs second heart transplant
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - J.P. Dunn was born in 1997 with a heart that didn’t work, but with a stubborn will to live. He had hypoplastic left heart syndrome and he needed a heart transplant to save his life. He barely survived the surgery and now he needs another one.
Steube invites man who helped him after his 25-foot fall to State of the Union
SARASOTA, Fla — Following a 25-foot-fall from a ladder at his home, Rep. Greg Steube shared an update on Twitter regarding the man who helped him during his time in need. Steube has been recovering at home since the fall on Jan. 18. On Monday, the congressman announced that...
Are you a military service personnel or veteran? Join Salute Our Soldiers Military Program in Florida for money
There are a total of 67 counties in Florida and it is not too difficult to buy a house in this state. The only thing you need is money in your pocket. If you are in touch with a real estate agent or mortgage lender, you are likely to get many options. And it won’t take a lot of time to buy a dream home for yourself and your family.
beckersasc.com
Florida physician pleads guilty in $2.6M Medicare fraud scheme
Former Naples, Fla.-based physician Omar Saleh has pleaded guilty in a $2.6 million fraud scheme, the Naples Daily News reported Jan. 27. Beginning in April 2020, Dr. Saleh participated in a scheme in which he received kickbacks for signing orders for medically unnecessary genetic testing. He is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions, according to the report.
classiccountry1045.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Hometown Heroes Program Reaches Milestone $50 Million Awarded for Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program has awarded more than $50 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to Florida’s hometown heroes. The program assists individuals such as law enforcement officers, educators, healthcare professionals, and active military personnel or veterans in purchasing their first home in Florida. The Hometown Heroes housing assistance program launched in June 2022 and has since assisted nearly 3,500 hometown heroes in purchasing their first home in the community that they serve.
stpetecatalyst.com
Bayfront, United launch nursing assistant program
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and United Way Suncoast are combining forces to address the nursing assistant shortage. Bayfront, which is seeking to hire more nursing assistants, is working in partnership with United Way Suncoast to offer full scholarships and for new hires to attend a new nursing assistant training program in St. Petersburg, according to the hospital’s Friday announcement.
Hillsborough County hits $1B in hotel revenue for 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — It was a record-breaking year for Hillsborough County hotels in 2022. The county ended the year with a whopping $1,020,315,314 in taxable hotel revenue — a 43.1% increase from the year before. Visit Tampa Bay shared the achievement in a news release, adding that the county surpassed a five-year tourism goal in just three years.
Destin Log
COVID rising in one Florida region's sewage as cases fall statewide
Florida’s COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall from their early January peaks as sewage in some locales show viral loads climbing again. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,376 COVID-positive patients Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Department reported. That’s down from more than 2,900 during the first week of this month.
WCJB
‘That it’s scary:” Florida lawmakers request DEI documents and information from universities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida House lawmakers are requesting documents and information relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from colleges and universities. University of Florida Faculty Senate Chair Amanda Phalin said lawmakers have the right to request this information. “If the elected officials in the state of Florida need...
Up to $10,000 available to qualified Florida homebuyers as part of Homebuyer Program: Check your eligibility and apply
Florida is a massive and one of the best states, and a large number of people love settling in Boca Raton or Orlando. It can be a little expensive to stay in this American state, especially if you are coming from an underdeveloped country or you don't have enough money to buy food and afford shelter and clothing.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 4