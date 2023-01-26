ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 4

I Am Telling You The Truth
4d ago

Greed, burnout, low pay, and a lack of concern for the employee has caused many to walk away from professions. There are many qualified nurses, teachers, and mental health professionals who simply walked away.

Reply
3
Related
Mark Star

Are you a teacher or community worker? Apply for Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program and get $25,000

If you are working as a frontline community worker, the chance is that your salary will not be enough to get all the comforts and luxuries to the family. No doubt, law enforcement officers, teachers, medical experts, firefighters, childcare workers, and veterans or military officers have to work really hard. They do everything needed to fulfill their duties and aim to serve, protect and educate people around them.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

State College of Florida Coding Academy is Open

Technology affects almost every aspect of 21st century life and it is ever evolving. Making sure your skill sets and/or the skill sets of your employees are developed enough to keep up with technologies evolution has become imperative to staying on top. State College of Florida realized this need for...
BRADENTON, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Private school vouchers on track to expand

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush said in a column earlier this month that he supports expanding school-of-choice programs for the state’s public and private schools. School choice in Florida allows families to use public resources to receive education outside their neighborhood school and even at private schools. This program is used to help improve academic outcomes, lead to more satisfaction among parents, enhance school safety, reduce criminal behavior, and positively impact later life outcomes such as earnings and knowledge skills.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Amid tragedies in California, FL lawmakers want to add Asian American history instruction into law

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As the nation grapples with a string of deadly attacks on Asian American communities in California, a handful of bipartisan  lawmakers want to require Florida’s K-12 students to learn about the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in school. Legislation requiring such instruction has been pushed by a group called Make Us Visible, an […] The post Amid tragedies in California, FL lawmakers want to add Asian American history instruction into law appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Tampa mayor urges lung cancer screenings

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor hopes to raise awareness of the importance of lung cancer screenings with the American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative (ALCSI). Mayor Castor's office said the national average of high-risk resident screening is 5.8%, but only 3.4% of high-risk residents in Tampa are being screened.
TAMPA, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida physician pleads guilty in $2.6M Medicare fraud scheme

Former Naples, Fla.-based physician Omar Saleh has pleaded guilty in a $2.6 million fraud scheme, the Naples Daily News reported Jan. 27. Beginning in April 2020, Dr. Saleh participated in a scheme in which he received kickbacks for signing orders for medically unnecessary genetic testing. He is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions, according to the report.
NAPLES, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Hometown Heroes Program Reaches Milestone $50 Million Awarded for Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program has awarded more than $50 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to Florida’s hometown heroes. The program assists individuals such as law enforcement officers, educators, healthcare professionals, and active military personnel or veterans in purchasing their first home in Florida. The Hometown Heroes housing assistance program launched in June 2022 and has since assisted nearly 3,500 hometown heroes in purchasing their first home in the community that they serve.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Bayfront, United launch nursing assistant program

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and United Way Suncoast are combining forces to address the nursing assistant shortage. Bayfront, which is seeking to hire more nursing assistants, is working in partnership with United Way Suncoast to offer full scholarships and for new hires to attend a new nursing assistant training program in St. Petersburg, according to the hospital’s Friday announcement.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County hits $1B in hotel revenue for 2022

TAMPA, Fla. — It was a record-breaking year for Hillsborough County hotels in 2022. The county ended the year with a whopping $1,020,315,314 in taxable hotel revenue — a 43.1% increase from the year before. Visit Tampa Bay shared the achievement in a news release, adding that the county surpassed a five-year tourism goal in just three years.
TAMPA, FL
Destin Log

COVID rising in one Florida region's sewage as cases fall statewide

Florida’s COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall from their early January peaks as sewage in some locales show viral loads climbing again. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,376 COVID-positive patients Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Department reported. That’s down from more than 2,900 during the first week of this month.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy