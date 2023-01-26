ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn Makes Decision On Coaching Future

By Jason Hall
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has informed interested NFL teams with head coaching vacancies of his intention to stay with the Cowboys, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network 's Tom Pelissero on Thursday (January 26).

Quinn was reportedly a top candidate for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching position and had also interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. The former Atlanta Falcons head coach has been linked to several NFL head coaching vacancies during each of the past two seasons, having previously informed teams of his intention to stay in Dallas last offseason.

Quinn was reportedly a top candidate for six NFL teams before making his decision to stay with the Cowboys last January, Pelissero reported at the time.

The Cowboys saw a drastic defensive improvement during Quinn's first seasons as coordinator in 2021, improving from 28th in scoring defense in 2020 to ranking in the top-seven during each of the past two seasons. The New Jersey native joined the Cowboys' staff after six seasons as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, which included an NFC championship and Super Bowl appearance during the 2016 season.

Quinn had previously worked as a defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks for two seasons, which included two NFC championships and a win in Super Bowl XLVIII.

