dakotanewsnow.com
Governor Noem approves $12.5 million for child care startups and expansions
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While the child care crisis continues in the state, a new grant funding option could help. The Department of Social Services announced Monday that Governor Kristi Noem has approved $12.5 million of ARPA funds to fuel the expansion and startups of child care facilities in the next year.
KELOLAND TV
Noem brings in China Policy Initiative chair on ag threat
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The chair of America First Policy Institute’s China Policy Initiative spoke to several dozen South Dakota lawmakers at the state Capitol on Monday at the invitation of Governor Kristi Noem. Steve Yates explained why, from his perspective, it would be a good idea for...
dakotanewsnow.com
From prison to a payroll: Program trains inmates as machinists
WATERTOWN, S.D. (South Dakota Searchlight) - Over 40% of South Dakota prisoners return after release. Officials hope free higher education will help. Kimberlee Browne thought she’d die on the streets. The 40-year-old mother of six and former educator has been in and out of the South Dakota prison system...
Noem breaks news conference tradition
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Urban Indian Health receives grant to train staff, raise awareness for 988 call line
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota Urban Indian Health services is receiving a grant to bring more information about the 9-8-8 program to tribal communities. Part of the three-year initiative will raise awareness of the statewide 988 suicide prevention hotline through a marketing campaign in Tribal Communities. Preparations...
dakotanewsnow.com
Amendment permits 'able-bodied' work requirement for Medicaid
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota House committee approves a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the state to implement an “able-bodied” requirement for Medicaid recipients Monday morning. The 2022 state constitutional amendment that expands Medicaid coverage for indigent South Dakotans hasn’t been implemented yet. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Education groups push back on grocery sales tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Repealing or cutting South Dakota’s grocery sales tax has been a mission for many in the state for years, and it became a focal point during the last general election. Now that there’s momentum to follow through with the effort in the state legislature, some groups are pushing back. Statewide education groups in particular are opposing the efforts, as they fight for more funding to keep up with teacher pay and support.
KEVN
State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller response statement
Western Dakota Tech funds approved by S. Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. The upgraded equipment will help students be prepared for their future profession. District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative Research Council staffer last week. Accepting out-of-state occupational licenses could ease worker shortage.
KELOLAND TV
SD House panel backs Medicaid-work vote
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion in 2024. The new question would be whether able-bodied adult recipients could be required to work to get the government’s aid. The House State Affairs Committee voted 11-2 Monday along Republican-Democrat lines...
Suspended state senator files lawsuit as staff complaint against her is released
A South Dakota state senator allegedly made lewd comments to a legislative staffer about breastfeeding and said vaccines would harm or kill the staffer’s baby, according to the staffer’s written complaint. The complaint by the Legislative Research Council staffer against state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, was released Monday by Senate President Pro Tempore Lee […] The post Suspended state senator files lawsuit as staff complaint against her is released appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller updates, Student battles illness, roof damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, Jan. 30, here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We’re hearing from a South Dakota lawmaker since she was stripped of her duties in the state senate over allegations of inappropriate behavior.
mykxlg.com
SD Assoc. of Towns and Townships Seeing Traction with Legislative Bills
As week three of the SD Legislative session closes, you are seeing some bills get traction and start moving through the floor. KXLG News caught up with Dustin Leiseth, President of the South Dakota Association of Towns and Townships, to find out more…. The association tracks multiple committees and hearings;...
Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers
South Dakota had 30 state-registered adult day centers scattered across the state at one point. The services provided low cost programming, care and supervision during the day for people who were elderly or disabled, and let them return to their homes and families at night. Now, there are only three left: one in Rapid City, […] The post Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
8 Words That Mean Something Really Different In South Dakota
If you've lived in South Dakota for a bit you know these words. If you aren't from here you might be a bit confused. South Dakota has some pretty cool stuff that people elsewhere don't get exposed to until they visit our fine state. Fun things like Chislic, Kuchen, Al's...
558 people and groups now have legal standing in two carbon pipeline applications
More than 500 people and organizations now have standing to participate in the regulatory review of two proposed carbon-capture pipelines that would go through South Dakota. The latest is Lesley Pedde of Texas, who received late notice of the application process. The Public Utilities Commission granted him “party status” Friday in the review of the […] The post 558 people and groups now have legal standing in two carbon pipeline applications appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KEVN
South Dakota is a state to retire in
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is ranked number 7 in WalletHub’s 2023 Best States to Retire. To determine the rankings, WalletHub says they looked at 47 different areas, including affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life. “I just love my life. Every time I go to...
KELOLAND TV
Disaster declaration for SD tribes being reviewed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s delegation is asking President Joe Biden to approve a major disaster declaration for two tribes. The requests are for the Oglala and Rosebud Sioux Tribes due to the snow storms in December. Several feet of snow trapped people in their homes...
SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax
PIERRE – A food sales tax cut that passed a House panel Thursday morning has raised concerns for South Dakota’s nine tribal governments. An official with the Bureau of Finance and Management estimated that the tribes would lose about $2 million in funding for tribal government operations if the food tax is eliminated, but admitted […] The post SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
