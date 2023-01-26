ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

UPDATE: Four-day school week approved in Acadia Parish

By Jasmine Dean
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gA2sn_0kShL7aD00

UPDATE: 10 P.M.: A four-day work/school week was approved in Acadia Parish. The board voted for Mondays off, with no remediation day. Monday will be a non-instruction day.

ACADIA PARISH, La ( KLFY )– Since the proposal of a four-day work week, there has been mixed feedback throughout Acadia Parish.

Back in October, we reported on the survey school board officials sent out to see how the parish would respond.

Superintendent Scott Richard says the four-day workweek would extend school days by an hour to make sure an equal amount of time is spent in the classroom.

Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

“We’re basically compressing a full normal school day and work day into four days.”

Some 80% of parents and faculty voted in favor of the shortened work week.

Sheree Lejeune, whose daughter already attends school four days a week, say she supports it.

“I find that it’s less stress on my kid. She handles the four-day week very well and it gives them that extra day if they need more on one.”

Brooke Hoffpauir however say it’s not ideal.

“I could see that being a problem because I have a child who has ADHD and her attention span it just is not, it wouldn’t work. I don’t see it working length-wise unless they get more frequent breaks.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 6

George Lee Gary
4d ago

these kids have enough free time on their hands. they need to keep their minds occupied on learning 5 days a week, just as it has always been. idle minds (remember, adults that old saying).

Reply
3
Related
Lake Charles American Press

1/30: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Gerald Jermaine Nelson, 40, 811 Williams St. — bicycle lamps, reflectors; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; drug possession; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; direct contempt of court; open alcoholic beverage containers. Bond: $8,700. Dedric Keith Collins, 36,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

The Top 6 Restaurants for Wings in Lafayette, Louisiana

Bone-in or boneless? Drums or flats? Those are probably the most important questions when it comes to preparing for your upcoming Super Bowl party. Chicken wings are one of the most popular game-day foods. Ahead of last year's Super Bowl, Americans were estimated to be prepping 1.42 billion wings for the big game.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Flood Warning for Vermilion River at Lafayette as rising waters invade Heymann Park

NWS Lake Charles (Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana) ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Local sorority gives back with community baby shower

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A community baby shower was held at the MLK Center to assist and teach parents around the community. The shower was put on by the Gamma Lambda Sigma sorority in hopes to enhance the community with their sisterhood and scholarship. This is the first time...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Additional $7.1M in Hurricane Laura money allocated to SW La.

The Federal Emergency Management Association is awarding an additional $7.1 million in federal grants for hurricane recovery efforts in Southwest Louisiana. The funding is made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement includes:. $1,610,221.78 to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury to replace damaged road signs parishwide.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged ‘Off-List’ Found

Investigators in Kinder Louisiana are looking into what has been perceived as a threat made against several Louisiana third-grade students was uncovered earlier this week. Members of the Allen Parish School Board are looking into an incident that was reported at Kinder Elementary. School officials at Kinder Elementary say three...
KINDER, LA
kadn.com

Richard Nelson becomes youngest candidate in Louisiana governor's race

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP/KADN) — State Rep. Richard Nelson launched his campaign for Louisiana governor this past week and visited Lafayette after making his announcement. He'sjoining a swelling list of prominent Republicans who are running to lead the state. Nelson, of Mandeville, joins Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Treasurer John...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Pointe Coupee Parish schools will be closed Wednesday

POINTE COUPEE PARISH (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Pointe Coupee Parish public schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The announcement comes after severe weather in the area on Tuesday night. In addition, all schools and offices in Iberville Parish will be closed on...
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy