Bolivar High School students take steps to become EMTs

BOLIVAR, Mo. – The shortage of EMTs and paramedics continues to impact area hospitals.

“We are seeing increased burnout,” said Citizens Memorial Hospital Director of EMS Aaron Weaver. “We are also seeing increased overtime fatigue.”

While Weaver said it isn’t affecting keeping the community safe, he doesn’t want it to get to that.

CMH in Bolivar is working hard to recruit high school students.

Through a partnership with the Bolivar School District, three students are currently taking the steps to become EMTs.

“Our senior leadership decided that you know, since there is a shortage of EMTs and paramedics, we would go ahead and pay for their class for them to be in it,” said Weaver.

The three students said they saw an opportunity and decided to take it.

“For me, it always was something I wanted to do,” said Saige Butler, who is one of the students.

The hope is other high school students might look into the opportunity.

