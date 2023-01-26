Don’t Miss Out on the Chance to Shape your Child’s Future: School Choice Application Deadline Approaching

Coral Springs Police are searching for Norris Peter Brown, 63. Brown was last seen Monday, January 23, around 4:00 p.m., in the area of Kohls at Coral Square Mall. He is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs 160 pounds, and was last wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and red sandals. He has no phone or keys. Norris recently relocated here from out of state and, according to police, doesn’t know the area.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO