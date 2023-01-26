Don’t Miss Out on the Chance to Shape your Child’s Future: School Choice Application Deadline Approaching

Read full article on original website
Related
Chabad of Coral Springs Holds Next Free Food Distribution Feb. 1
The Chabad of Coral Springs continues its mission of making sure the needs of those who are struggling are met. They’ve teamed up with Feeding South Florida, Farm Share, and individual donors to continue the food distribution this week on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Unwind and Pamper Yourself: Beyond Nail Lounge Now Open in Coral Springs
A new full-service spa and nail lounge has opened its doors in Coral Springs. Beyond Nail Lounge is located at the former Camilla Day Spa at Coral Square Mall. They offer various luxurious services, including manicures, pedicures, waxing, threading, eyelash extensions, facials, and massages. Tiffany Hoang, co-owner, has lived in...
Nutrition Smart Goes Kosher: A Healthy Transformation with a Side of Savings
Nutrition Smart, one of Coral Springs’ newest health stores, announces conversion to a kosher supermarket. The store will offer a 20% discount on all items during the liquidation sale. Despite the change, the store remains committed to promoting health and wellness and providing quality customer service. According to Yehuda...
Coral Springs Museum of Art Hosts Love-Themed Happy Hour
The Coral Springs Museum of Art is hosting a themed mixer event celebrating love. The MIX Happy Hour offers a unique event for guests 21 and over where they can view art, have fun with music, have a glass of beer or wine, and enjoy the space, said Fiorella Lavena, museum operations administrator.
Possible Hub Solution To 911 Call System to be Discussed by Coral Springs Officials
City officials plan to discuss solutions to the 911 interoperability system and improvements to dispatch services at a Wed., Jan. 25, city commission and multi-agency workshop. They focus on a “hub” solution that the city discussed with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the county to receive calls, communicate, and dispatch...
Mental Wellness Networking Alliance Hosts Super Sunday Jazz Brunch
Mental Wellness Networking Alliance (MWNA) is hosting an inaugural Super Sunday Jazz Brunch featuring live music from the band “Relativity” and Ebonie Paris. MWNA is a non-profit organization that promotes mental wellness, helps make the community aware of mental health resources, and breaks the stigma of mental health challenges. Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook formed the organization after two teenagers were lost to suicide at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Free Concerts Return at ‘The Walk on Wednesday’s’ in Coral Springs
KRUSH Party Band live on stage at Tavolino Della Notte. The free live music series “The Walk on Wednesdays” continues in 2023 with live music entertainment every week through May 31. On Jan. 24, head over to hear Krush Party Band playing Motown, disco, and R&B. All events...
Flood Mitigation Project Begins April 2023 in Coral Springs
After escaping the 2022 hurricane season unscathed, Coral Springs Improvement District (CSID) is not taking any chances in the future. CSID will undertake a multi-phased project to clear canal rights of way of large trees to reduce the flooding risk posed by hurricanes and severe weather. The canal rights of...
Hyatt Hotel Construction at Cornerstone Set To Start In March 2023
Developers are continuing to make progress on Cornerstone, and the Hyatt Hotel could be coming soon. In a Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) meeting on Monday, Kristi Bartlett, Economic Development Office director, stated groundbreaking of the Hyatt will tentatively begin in March. The 144-room hotel will have a rooftop bar and...
4 Teams From Coral Springs Compete in BCAA Wrestling Tournament
Four schools from Coral Springs represented in the BCAA Championship this weekend at Fort Lauderdale High School. The Coral Springs High School wrestling team had five wrestlers’ place. Shai Keery and Bendjy Ferdinand came in fifth. Jaylan Brown and Sebastian Bolt finished sixth, while Chase Martin came seventh. James...
MISSING: Police Search For Coral Springs Man
Coral Springs Police are searching for Norris Peter Brown, 63. Brown was last seen Monday, January 23, around 4:00 p.m., in the area of Kohls at Coral Square Mall. He is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs 160 pounds, and was last wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and red sandals. He has no phone or keys. Norris recently relocated here from out of state and, according to police, doesn’t know the area.
Multiple Units Respond to Fire at Coral Springs Construction Site
On Thursday, multiple local fire departments were called to the scene of a fire at the Publix on University and Ramblewood Drive, which is under renovation. The fire, reported by a construction crew at 12:30 pm, was caused by a large tar kettle overheating, resulting in the release of gas from several of its propane tanks.
New Popeyes in Coral Springs Now Open for Delicious Fried Chicken & Biscuits
Coral Springs’ second Popeyes is now open for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. Located at 10721 W. Atlantic Boulevard, the new location occupies 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m....
Baby on the Line: Pregnant Dispatcher Delivers Baby Girl Over the Phone
A pregnant Coral Springs dispatcher helped a father and his wife deliver their baby girl over the phone. Just after noon Sunday at the Coral Springs Police Department, Dispatcher Jessica Quitoni was working her shift at the Communications Center when she answered a call for help. The 71-second call is one she will remember for the rest of her life.
Beverly Lewis and the MiXX Perform at ‘The Walk on Wednesday’ in Coral Springs
The free live music series “The Walk on Wednesdays” continues in 2023 with live music entertainment every week through May 31. On Jan. 24, head over to hear Beverly Lewis and the MiXX perform a variety of Rock, soulful R&B, classy Blues, and Latin Rock by artists such as Santana, John Mayer, Steely Dan, Bonnie Raitt, Sting, Stevie Wonder, Little Big Town and more.
Indulge in Luxury at Hombré’s Exclusive Event, Libations Live: A Night of Exotic Cars and Fine Tastings
Join Hombré on Friday, January 27, 2023, for an exclusive event, Libations Live. Held at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, attendees have the opportunity to connect with luxury-inspired brands, products, and services and enjoy a variety of activities, including a showcase of exotic cars, food demonstrations, spirit, and wine tastings, whiskey and cigar tastings, health and wellness demonstrations, and personal development presentations.
TICKET ALERT: Eagles Tribute Band ‘Hotel California’ Comes to Coral Springs
The Original Eagles Tribute Band Hotel California will be in Coral Springs Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m. “Take it easy” and buy your tickets before they are gone. The original Eagles tribute band, Hotel California, is coming to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts. Held on Saturday,...
Coral Springs Man Arrested on Federal Charges for Distributing Fentanyl, Possession of Firearms
A Coral Springs man is facing federal charges for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime. James Nevin Moorman, 62, of the 8200 block of NW 51 Manor, faces a minimum sentence of 15 years...
Talk Media
Coral Springs, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.https://coralspringstalk.com
Comments / 0