NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Centre Daily
Here’s Where Broncos’ New Owners Went Wrong in Bungled HC Search
The Denver Broncos are getting blasted in the media and by fans for how they have handled their search for a new head coach. Honestly, the Broncos deserve the criticism. Even if Lady Luck or exorbitant sums of money ends up saving the day, it's apparent that the group running the head-coach hiring process is very green in the ways of the NFL. It appears the ownership group has bungled this thing from the start.
Centre Daily
Watch: Joe Burrow Gives Midfield Message To Patrick Mahomes Following AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow had a microphone pick up their conversation at midfield following the Chiefs AFC Championship win over Cincinnati. Check out Burrow's message for the victor as he gets ready to play in his third Super Bowl. For more on the Bengals, watch the...
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: Fired Coach Kellen Moore Gets New Job
After eight seasons with the organization, the Dallas Cowboys couldn't take any Moore. In one of the more blatant news dumps in recent football history, America's Team quietly parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore,. But almost as quickly - Sunday night to Monday morning - another news flash: as...
Centre Daily
Report: Bengals Assistant Headed For Second Interview With Colts
CINCINNATI — The Indianapolis Colts are bringing Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan in for a second head coaching interview this week. "The Colts are working on bringing Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to Indy for a second interview," Albert Breer tweeted. "That one could happen as soon as Wednesday. The Cardinals are planning to have Callahan in Thursday."
Centre Daily
What Are Lions Getting in New Tight Ends Coach?
Donnie Druin of All Cardinals answers five questions about new Detroit Lions tight ends coach Steve Heiden. Donnie Druin: I think being versatile probably fits his resume best. He has experience coaching special teams, the offensive line and tight ends during his time in the NFL. He was hand-picked by Kliff Kingsbury to help take over the duties of former run game coordinator Sean Kugler after his dismissal, so that certainly bodes well for his confidence in taking on a larger role within the offense someday. He's also held his job through three different coaching staffs (Bruce Arians-Steve Wilks-Kingsbury), which speaks to the kind of coach he is and the level of job security he had in Arizona.
Centre Daily
Mark Bradley: Stetson Bennett should have a chat with himself
I’m not Stetson Bennett’s dad. (If I were, I’d be Stetson Bennett III.) I’m not his agent. I’m not his coach. I’m just a guy who has the greatest admiration for what Bennett – author of the greatest story in the history of college football – has done. My intent isn’t to scold. It’s simply to suggest that Stetson Bennett IV have a talk with himself.
Centre Daily
What Contract Should Lions Offer Safety DeShon Elliott?
The Detroit Lions have a variety of pressing needs on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, including in the secondary. And, one of the ways in which Brad Holmes & Co. could address the team's defensive woes is by bringing back some of the team's own free agents.
Centre Daily
Analyzing Tennessee’s Recruiting Approach With 2024 QBs
Every week it feels like Tennessee offers a new five-star quarterback or is getting a visit from one. That trend will likely continue with head coach Josh Heupel at the helm, with one recruiting class as an exception. The 2024 cycle has some talented gunslingers, yet the Volunteers haven't shown...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Search: Eagles Coach Brian Johnson Has Dak, Jalen Hurts Connection
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have started the process of hiring a successor to Kellen Moore, and maybe the list should include a coach from a hated rival ... With a Dak Prescott history. Moore leaves Dallas in what officially goes down as a "mutual'' parting as he had the...
Centre Daily
Willie Green Grinding Away For Another Successful Season
New Orleans, La.- Any NBA organization employing the third head coach in three seasons will have to give the new person on the job a bit of leeway. Any coach able to tread water without two All-Stars on the roster will get the benefit of the doubt for a while. After a 1-12 start to his coaching career, Willie Green ended his rookie campaign with a season-saving “Gotta Fight” speech during a play-in before falling in six games to the Phoenix Suns.
