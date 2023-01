SHENANGO Twp, Pa. (WKBN)- Penn State Shenango is finding new ways to raise money for scholarships. The most recent was through a program called Sneakers4Funds. They collected shoes to donate to developing countries. In return, Penn State Shanango got $400. That money is going to the Heart of Shenango Scholarship.

