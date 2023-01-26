Read full article on original website
DNR tool can help locate master angler catches in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Natural Resources has a new tool called the master angler program map. People can log on, click around and find information on all state records and master angler catches, showing you where thousands of others have had success. DNR officials said that the new tool can not only help anglers, but it also helps their biologists get useful data to better understand fisheries and make better management decisions.
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
Michigan Veteran Homes seek volunteers for No Member Dies Alone program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) is looking for volunteers to join the No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program at each of their three Homes located in Chesterfield Township, Grand Rapids, and Marquette. The program highlights the need to offer companionship and assistance to veteran members who are entering the final stages of life.
Thousands of Michigan 8th graders to receive hands-on STEM learning
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MiSTEM Network is joining the Upper Peninsula Michigan Works!, local businesses and education partners to celebrate the success of two high-energy, hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) festivals in the Upper Peninsula. Eighth-grade students in the region and community partners are encouraged to join...
Gov. Whitmer to sign legislation lowering costs for people in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign legislation in lowering prices for people in Michigan. On Monday, Whitmer announced she will join Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and members of the Michigan legislature to sign passed legislation on Tuesday that would invest in affordable housing, reviving communities, and support for small businesses.
Messy roads for Sunday morning
Mid-Michigan Wednesday morning weather forecast from WILX News 10. First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10. First Alert Weather Sunday morning webcast from WILX News 10. First Alert Weather Midday Webcast. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST. Updated midday weather forecast from WILX News 10.
WATCH: Texas family rides out tornado in their SUV
PASADENA, Texas (KHOU) - Days after a ferocious tornado ripped through parts of Texas, a grandmother is recounting how she and her family survived the storm while trapped in their SUV. Irma Cantu and her daughter had just picked up her 18-year-old grandson from Pasadena High School on Tuesday afternoon...
USDA to invest $273M in rural Michigan electric infrastructure
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Millions of dollars of investments are planned to help rural infrastructure in Michigan. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced on Monday that the Department is investing $2.7 billion to help electric utilities expand the rural electric grid and increase security across the US. A total of $273,696,000 in loans will go to Michigan to connect 5,765 rural customers.
Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 charged
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, was charged Monday with attempted murder. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence...
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign a piece of legislation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign a piece of legislation that will secure some of her vision that she outlined in her State of the State Address on Tuesday. One of Whitmer’s top priorities during her address was putting more money in Michiganders pockets.
First settlement reached in PFAS Litigation Project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced details from the first settlement reached in the 2020 PFAS Litigation Project. Nessel says a settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed against Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. to address releases of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS, at their former facility near Brighton.
Holt Public Schools to offer additional academic resources
HOLT Mich. (WILX) - For the 2022-23 school year, Holt Public Schools will be taking steps to keep class sizes small and increase the number of certified educators who meet with small groups of students to help students achieve success. The school district has made it a priority to hire...
