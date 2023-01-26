ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Chester Street Bar may be first designated historical site in Champaign

By Scarlett O'Hara
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CETs5_0kShJcS700

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The spot where a bar once stood could be named historical by the city of Champaign. But, they’ll have to write a new process to do it.

‘An option for everyone’: Champaign Co. Restaurant Week returns

The Chester Street Bar collapsed several years ago. It was considered a safe space for the LGBTQ community. People like former employee Leslie Krause want to keep the bar’s legacy alive. Krause submitted the first request to make a memorial in 2021. Now, city council is considering a way to do that with a new historical memorial designation program.

“I feel that the legacy of Chester Street Bar deserves to be acknowledged, especially for younger generations who are just coming out – to recognize how this was a safe space for our community and what it contributed to our culture,” Krause said.

“I wasn’t a student, I wasn’t a townie, but going to Chester Street and dancing was absolutely fantastic,” one person said during a public comment.

CUPHD promotes its milk donor services

Tuesday night, city council members talked about the details of a program similar to the current honorary street program, expressing support for the idea. If approved, Chester Street would be the first site.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Danville VA kicks off a year of celebration with informative event

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The VA hospital in Danville is celebrating its 125th anniversary. Officials say it’s only the beginning of a year packed with festivities. Today, they brought out cupcakes and live music to celebrate all of the work the VA has done. They wanted to spread the word about services they offer outside […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Hoopeston opening warming center ahead of subzero windchills

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Hoopeston announced that it will be opening its warming center Monday night as windchills overnight fall below zero degrees. The warming center is located at City Hall, 301 West Main Street. It will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following Tuesday. Wind chills are forecasted […]
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign to close Melinda Ave. temporarily for tree removal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign said a portion of the southbound lane of Melinda Ave. will be closed temporarily early this week due to tree removal. The closure, between Bloomington Rd. and Honeysuckle Ln., is scheduled on Monday and Tuesday, between 7 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The city said Bloomington Rd. traffic […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Time once again for Eastern Illinois Foodbank prom benefit

It’s that time of year again! We’re learning about this year’s Eastern Illinois Foodbank annual Prom Benefit and how people can support through buying tickets or tables, sponsorships, donating to the Prom Court candidates, and volunteering. 14th ANNUAL PROM BENEFIT AIMS TO RAISE 375,000 MEALS FOR EASTERN...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville High School welcomes new clinic

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new health clinic will open inside Danville High School tomorrow. The school district partnered with Southern Illinois Healthcare to bring in the first-of-its-kind center. The new clinic will be open for all students who go to the school. Parents say the clinic will benefit everyone involved. “I actually think it’s […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Urbana schools kick off Black History Month

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Community Outreach liaison and dedicated Urbana community advocate Janice Mitchell was honored on Saturday as Urbana schools kick off Black History Month early this year. This is the second year the district is celebrating and honoring the black community with dozens of people at the event. Jeniece Mitchell says she is […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

2023 Peer Court Auction

Peer Court diverts kids from the regular court system and provides community based programming. Youth must take responsibility for their actions, go through a teen court system where teens develop a punishment. The youth must then complete that requirements provided during their teen court session within a 90 day contract. Upon completion of their Peer Court requirements, the juvenile court system has agreed to dismiss their charges so the youth will not have a conviction on their record.
WCIA

All the fun of a snowball fight without the snow

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – When the snow started falling across Central Illinois Wednesday people began to prepare. They were clearing off sidewalks and driveways, snowproofing their homes, or going out to play. At ClarkLindsey Senior Living facility they were getting ready in a different way. Every year during the winter they host an indoor snowball […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Red Cross volunteers help 20 people in Central Illinois home fires last week

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Local American Red Cross volunteers helped 20 people in nine Central Illinois fires last week, including ones in Decatur, Mattoon, and Springfield. Volunteers provided assistance to those 20 individuals by supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire. They also gave additional mental health services and one-on-one […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Urbana Public Works closes roads temporarily for tree removal

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana Public Works said the following streets and lanes will be closed on Monday only, beginning at 7 a.m., for tree removal: All tree removal is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. The city said access will be maintained to all properties during the project though no […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club announces new CEO

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In the last couple of months, the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club has started to move some of its programs into this building, called the Martens Center. Amy Brown is no stranger to leadership. Before accepting the CEO position at the Boys and Girls Club, she was CEO of CRIS […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Dozens in Urbana demand justice for Tyre Nichols

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Across the country and in Central Illinois, people are taking to the streets and demanding change. Dozens of protestors gathered in Urbana Sunday to honor the memory of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a man who died in Memphis after he was beaten by police earlier this month, with camera footage capturing the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Urbana Indoor Farmer Market Vendor Spotlight: Middle Fork Mushroom Co

FEB 8-9 I HOTEL AND CONFERENCE CENTER. Thank you to Albert Lea Seed sponsoring our 2023 Organic Grain Conference & Trade Show. Albert Lea Seed is a third-generation, family- and employee-owned farm seed company in business for 100 years. We are a certified organic handler & processor, and we are proud to offer one of the largest selections of organic farm seed in the nation including: corn, soybeans, alfalfa, small grains, grass, clover, forages, cover crops, native seed and garden seed. Albert Lea Seed, Viking, and Blue River products are now all conveniently available under one roof! Call 800.352.5247 or learn more at alseed.com.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New Champaign restaurant expands menu for Restaurant Week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of cooking, this is the perfect week to do so. It’s restaurant week in Champaign County and over 40 restaurants are participating. One of them is Martinelli’s Market in Downtown Champaign. They opened at the end of November, and are excited to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

4 people displaced after Mattoon structure fire

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were displaced after a structure fire in Mattoon on Saturday night. The fire happened in a one-and-a-half-story home that houses two apartments on Richmond Ave. near N. 25th St. Fire crews said they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic. The people inside the home were able to escape before […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Teen arrested after driving stolen tractor through Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police say a teenager is facing traffic charges after stealing a tractor early Monday morning. Officers responded to Country Fair Drive near the intersection of Springfield Avenue at 2:30 a.m. for a report of someone driving “erratically.” That turned out to be a 16-year-old boy behind the wheel of a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville man recovering after weekend shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 35-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot over the weekend. Danville Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening in the area of Seminary and Porter Streets. Officers were dispatched to that location at 7 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim; they found the […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

WCIA

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy