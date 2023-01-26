Chester Street Bar may be first designated historical site in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The spot where a bar once stood could be named historical by the city of Champaign. But, they’ll have to write a new process to do it.

The Chester Street Bar collapsed several years ago. It was considered a safe space for the LGBTQ community. People like former employee Leslie Krause want to keep the bar’s legacy alive. Krause submitted the first request to make a memorial in 2021. Now, city council is considering a way to do that with a new historical memorial designation program.

“I feel that the legacy of Chester Street Bar deserves to be acknowledged, especially for younger generations who are just coming out – to recognize how this was a safe space for our community and what it contributed to our culture,” Krause said.

“I wasn’t a student, I wasn’t a townie, but going to Chester Street and dancing was absolutely fantastic,” one person said during a public comment.

Tuesday night, city council members talked about the details of a program similar to the current honorary street program, expressing support for the idea. If approved, Chester Street would be the first site.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.