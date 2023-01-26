Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Josh Giddey is NBA's bounce pass king: How Thunder guard expertly uses one of basketball's oldest weapons
On the surface, Josh Giddey is a pretty good passer. If you hadn't watched him play much, you'd see from his stats that he's averaged about six assists per game throughout the first two years of his career, which has him hovering around the top 20 in the league over that time span.
Sporting News
Who says no? Debating potential trade packages for Raptors' Fred VanVleet, featuring Clippers, Suns
Fred VanVleet finds his name in the rumor mill ahead of this season's trade deadline. While VanVleet is coming off of a season that saw him earn the first All-Star selection of his career, he has a $22.8 million player option in his contract for 2023-24, making him a potential unrestricted free agent in the offseason. As noted by NBA insider Marc Stein, Toronto's struggles and VanVleet's desire for a "lucrative new contract" make his future with the Raptors unclear.
Sporting News
No-call foul on LeBron James becomes talking point of Celtics' chaotic overtime win over Lakers
NBA Rivals Week concluded with the greatest rivalry in NBA history and the game did not disappoint. The second and final battle of the season between the Celtics and Lakers had a little bit of everything — from monster star performances to viral moments and some heated controversy to tie it all together.
Sporting News
Why was Jalen Hurts at Syracuse vs. UVA basketball game? Eagles QB confuses many after showing up courtside
Jalen Hurts is among the most popular figures in American sports and for good reason. The MVP finalist finds himself just one win away from football immortality after leading the Eagles to a 31-7 beatdown over the 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. Just 24 years old, Hurts...
Sporting News
Replay shows DeVonta Smith's epic catch on 4th down should have been overturned in NFC championship game
In the first quarter of the Eagles-49ers NFC championship game, Philly wideout DeVonta Smith made one of the best grabs of the entire 2023 NFL season. He came down with a one-handed, fourth-down grab that set Philadelphia for their first touchdown of the game. It was the sort of highlight...
Comments / 0