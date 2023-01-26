ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Super Netball 2023: Start date, fixtures, draw, how to watch in Australia, betting odds

Super Netball is back for its seventh season this year, with eight teams battling to be named Australia's best. The West Coast Fever are the reigning champions, but can they go back-to-back?. Or will four-time champions the Queensland Firebirds take home some more silverware?. The opening match is just over...
Sporting News

'It's a relief': How the ABs 7s stunned RSA in Cup final

The All Blacks Sevens walked down the North-West tunnel at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium with heads hung low following a painful defeat to fierce rivals South Africa on Saturday. After last weekend’s painful defeat to Argentina in the Hamilton Sevens Cup final, the New Zealand Men’s team travelled across the ditch for a chance at redemption.

