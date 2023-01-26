ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Brian Russell
4d ago

All Biden's plans will do is cause landlords to sell or be extremely discerning on who they rent to. Like all of his proposals, it will just make things worse.

Nancy Bluitt
4d ago

The mayor promised to clean up our existing abandoned properties when running for office. He was supposed to address absent owners and give them the two years to either bring their properties up to code, tear them down or sell them, which is the law. He has done nothing even close. Monies given out to so called crime reduction should be made available to help properly owners rehab so there will be more affordable rentals.

Christina Snoddy
4d ago

For those of us dealing with Eviction just because one month behind to me is not just cause especially when you have the money plus the next month rent also and still get evicted I really hope you people sleep well at night knowing your making people homeless

