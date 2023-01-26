Read full article on original website
Justices Weigh Effort to Balance Washington State’s Tax Code
SEATTLE (AP) — An effort to balance what is considered the nation’s most regressive state tax code comes before the Washington Supreme Court on Thursday, in a case that could overturn a prohibition on income taxes that dates to the 1930s. Washington is one of nine states without...
Democrats Voice Priorities for Coming Year in the Capitol
As the state legislature kicked off its 2023 regular session last week, Oregon’s Democrat lawmakers outlined their priorities for the coming four months by highlighting goals particularly impactful to BIPOC Oregonians, including state universal healthcare, ending violent disciplinary practices disproportionately affecting students of color and students with disabilities, producing a higher volume of affordable housing and better educating all law enforcement officers.
Oregon BIPOC Caucus Calls for Action to Support Victims of Gun Violence
SALEM, Ore. - The Legislative Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) Caucus released the following statement in response to the tragedy at Half Moon Bay, CA that left seven dead and one person wounded, all of whom were people of color:. “We are heartbroken by this horrendous act of violence...
Oregon Graduation Rate Rises With Gains Made In Every Student Group
(Salem, Ore.) – The statewide graduation rate for the class of 2022 is 81.3 percent, marking gains for every student group compared to the previous year and the second highest graduation rate ever recorded in Oregon, according to data released today by the Oregon Department of Education (ODE). After...
Wolves Eliminate Deer on Alaskan Island Then Quickly Shift to Eating Sea Otters, Research Finds
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Wolves on an Alaskan island caused a deer population to plummet and switched to primarily eating sea otters in just a few years, a finding scientists at Oregon State University and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game believe is the first case of sea otters becoming the primary food source for a land-based predator.
