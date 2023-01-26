ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Skanner News

Democrats Voice Priorities for Coming Year in the Capitol

As the state legislature kicked off its 2023 regular session last week, Oregon’s Democrat lawmakers outlined their priorities for the coming four months by highlighting goals particularly impactful to BIPOC Oregonians, including state universal healthcare, ending violent disciplinary practices disproportionately affecting students of color and students with disabilities, producing a higher volume of affordable housing and better educating all law enforcement officers.
The Skanner News

The Skanner News

