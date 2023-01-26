ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Details released days after Pima County deputy shoots, injures man

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkWIo_0kShI8Ht00

Pima County officials released more details days after a sheriff's deputy shot and injured a man who shot at deputies and injured one on Sunday.

According to the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team — a critical incidents investigation team comprised of multiple Pima County agencies — just before 5:30 p.m., several 911 calls were made about a man, now identified as 43-year-old Ricardo Castro, discharging his firearm near Camino Verde and Los Reales roads.

Castro fled the area in a black Chevy truck before deputies arrived, officials said.

At around 8:35 p.m., deputies responded to the area of West Valencia Road and South Camino Verde for reports of a hit-and-run collision involving a pickup truck. Four minutes later, several 911 calls reported a brush fire caused by a black Chevy pickup truck that had a damaged tire and was driving on its rim, according to the statement.

With the aid of witnesses, deputies were able to locate the truck outside the original location where deputies had been called to earlier.

According to the statement, as deputies arrived at the house, Castro, located in the garage, immediately began firing at deputies, striking one of the deputies in the leg. A deputy, identified by PRCIT as Christopher Campbell, returned fire, striking Castro.

The injured deputy was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, where he is currently recovering and in stable condition, according to the statement. Castro was also transported to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition as of Thursday.

Upon release, Castro will be booked for attempted first-degree murder, with other charges pending the conclusion of the investigation, PRCIT said.

"As part of the PRCIT, the Tucson Police Department has been assigned primary responsibility for the criminal investigation of this officer-involved shooting. The Pima County Sheriff's Department Office of Internal Affairs will conduct a separate, but parallel, administrative investigation to determine if any policy violations occurred," PRCIT said in the statement.

The investigation remained ongoing and no other information was released.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

