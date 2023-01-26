NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A teenage girl was fatally shot Sunday afternoon (Jan. 29) in the Seabrook neighborhood of New Orleans East, police said. The NOPD said an adult man has been arrested in connection with the girl’s death. The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Andre Skinner. He was arrested and booked with one count of negligent homicide and two counts of negligent injuring.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO