Carcass + Municipal Waste Announce 2023 North American Tour With Sacred Reich + More
Carcass and Municipal Waste have announced a 2023 North American tour, with Sacred Reich and Creeping Death as support throughout the trek. The 24-date run is set to kick off at the end of March in Santa Ana, Calif., and will wrap up in late April in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster this Friday, Feb. 3 at 10AM local time. See the full list of dates below.
Here’s Why Courtney LaPlante Likes Being in Spiritbox + Touring with Ghost and Mastodon
Spiritbox had an amazing 2022 for numerous reasons, including the fact that they toured with Ghost and Mastodon in support of their debut LP – and Loudwire’s 2021 Album of the Year – Eternal Blue. In a recently posted conversation with Consequence, vocalist Courtney LaPlante revealed what she enjoys most about being in the Canadian trio, as well as what it was like to be on the road with two of today’s biggest metal acts.
Trivium + Beartooth Announce Co-Headlining 2023 U.S. Tour
It's on! Trivium and Beartooth promise to deliver one of the best one-two combos this spring when the two acts unite for a U.S. co-headline tour. The 29-city run kicks off May 1 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania shortly after a late April string of Beartooth festival appearances. The two acts will then travel across the country with support provided by Malevolence and Archetypes Collide until with a June 15 finale in Seattle, Washington. See all of the stops listed below.
Lorna Shore Book Headlining 2023 U.S. Tour With Shadow of Intent, Bodysnatcher + Boundaries
Modern day deathcore titans Lorna Shore have just announced another leg of the Pain Remains Tour with a U.S. run set for this spring with special guests Shadow of Intent, Bodysnatcher and Boundaries, as well as another act that will be revealed at a later date. The run, which stretches...
Lzzy Hale Does Extreme Metal Vocals on New Avatar Song ‘Violence No Matter What’
Lzzy Hale can belt with the best of them, but the Halestorm singer takes things even more extreme lining up alongside Johannes Eckerstrom for the new Avatar song "Violence No Matter What." Indeed, Hale's powerful presence perfectly compliments the heaviness of the lyrical content that Avatar and Eckerstrom are lying...
Headlining Pantera Show in Austria Canceled After German Festival Controversy
Pantera's scheduled concert in Vienna, Austria, this spring has now been canceled by the show's organizers. The reunited metal band was set to play the Vienna venue Gasometer on May 31. The decision to cancel the headlining Pantera gig comes soon after the band were removed from their planned slots...
