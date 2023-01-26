ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Carcass + Municipal Waste Announce 2023 North American Tour With Sacred Reich + More

Carcass and Municipal Waste have announced a 2023 North American tour, with Sacred Reich and Creeping Death as support throughout the trek. The 24-date run is set to kick off at the end of March in Santa Ana, Calif., and will wrap up in late April in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster this Friday, Feb. 3 at 10AM local time. See the full list of dates below.
Here’s Why Courtney LaPlante Likes Being in Spiritbox + Touring with Ghost and Mastodon

Spiritbox had an amazing 2022 for numerous reasons, including the fact that they toured with Ghost and Mastodon in support of their debut LP – and Loudwire’s 2021 Album of the Year – Eternal Blue. In a recently posted conversation with Consequence, vocalist Courtney LaPlante revealed what she enjoys most about being in the Canadian trio, as well as what it was like to be on the road with two of today’s biggest metal acts.
Trivium + Beartooth Announce Co-Headlining 2023 U.S. Tour

It's on! Trivium and Beartooth promise to deliver one of the best one-two combos this spring when the two acts unite for a U.S. co-headline tour. The 29-city run kicks off May 1 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania shortly after a late April string of Beartooth festival appearances. The two acts will then travel across the country with support provided by Malevolence and Archetypes Collide until with a June 15 finale in Seattle, Washington. See all of the stops listed below.
