Axios

Minnesota Legislature approves abortion rights bill

The Minnesota Legislature gave final approval early Saturday to a bill adding the right to abortion to state law. Driving the news: The legislation, which gives Minnesotans the "fundamental right to make autonomous decisions" about their reproductive health care, passed the state Senate on a party-line 34-33 vote after 15 hours of debate.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Leaders of Nazi homeschooling channel live in Upper Sandusky

The leaders of the "Dissident Homeschool" Telegram channel, which produces white supremacist lesson plans for 2,400+ members, are a married couple with four children in Upper Sandusky. Driving the news: Vice News reported that the channel's "admins and members use racist, homophobic, and antisemitic slurs without shame, and quote Hitler...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
Axios

The House freshman angling to be Democrats' star prosecutor

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) wants to be House Democrats' top cop, telling Axios he's prepared and willing to grapple with the biggest Republican names in Congress — including in potential impeachment proceedings. Why it matters: With Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and the 20 rebels who...
Axios

Sen. John Boozman cultivates support for farm bill

U.S. Sen. John Boozman hopes to champion passage of a farm bill this year, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. The Arkansas Republican is the ranking member of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee. Why it matters: Farm bills cover a variety of programs affecting agriculture, rural development and conservation. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

National Prayer Breakfast returns under congressional leadership

The National Prayer Breakfast is returning to Washington, D.C. this week, but the decades-old event will look different from years prior as new leadership takes the reins. The big picture: The breakfast, scheduled for Thursday, will be held at the visitors' center at the Capitol and will be much smaller than previous events, AP reports.
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

China's massive debt deal with Africa

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to Africa last week to deepen U.S. ties in the continent. That comes as China is working on how to restructure debt in the region after loaning around $700 billion to Africa over the last two decades. Plus, the end of the Memphis Scorpion police...
Axios

Zelensky calls for faster weapons deliveries after Western tanks pledge

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western nations to speed up their weapons deliveries to Ukraine on Sunday as Russia continued its attacks on eastern Ukraine. The big picture: Ahead of an anticipated springtime offensive by Russia, Zelensky said Moscow "hopes to drag out the war, to exhaust our forces." Last...
Axios

U.S. worries over Israel's democracy

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Jerusalem on Monday, where he weighed in on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans for a judicial overhaul. Plus, the future of private spaceflight. And, a very rare green comet appears in the night skies. Guests: Axios' Barak Ravid and Miriam Kramer.
Axios

Trump criticizes “disloyal” DeSantis’ COVID record

Former President Trump took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on the campaign trail this weekend, criticizing DeSantis for his management of the COVID-19 pandemic and branding him "disloyal." Driving the news: Trump faced a wave of blame in the wake of the GOP's performance in 2022 midterm elections,...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Trump "more angry," "more committed" as he kicks off 2024 campaign

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday said he's angrier and more committed than ever as he kicked off his 2024 presidential bid in New Hampshire, per AP. Driving the news: "We’re starting. We’re starting right here as a candidate for president," Trump said while delivering the keynote address for the state Republican Party's annual meeting in Salem, New Hampshire Saturday morning.
SALEM, NH
Axios

SNAP benefits returning to pre-COVID amounts in February

The extra food assistance benefits put into place during the COVID-19 pandemic will end nationwide in February, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service. The big picture: After almost three years, the amount of aid provided to low-income families to combat food insecurity through the Supplemental...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

TikTok CEO will testify in Congress, as pressure mounts

ByteDance, the Chinese maker of TikTok, is the world's most valuable startup. But in an era when tech industry share prices are falling and pink slips are flying, it may also be the world's most beleaguered startup. Driving the news: TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew has agreed to testify before...
Axios

America's worsening return on health investment

The U.S. continues to far outspend other developed nations while seeing worsening health outcomes. Driving the news: A report from the Commonwealth Fund today shows poorer U.S. health outcomes — such as Americans being more likely to suffer from multiple chronic illnesses, die from avoidable causes including maternal mortality and assault, and having a shorter life expectancy — all while America pays the most per capita for those outcomes.
Axios

Axios

