Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
U.S. arms left in Afghanistan are turning up in a different conflict
SRINAGAR, India — Weapons left behind by U.S. forces during the withdrawal from Afghanistan are surfacing in another conflict, further arming militants in the disputed South Asian region of Kashmir in what experts say could be just the start of the weapons’ global journey. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir...
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Minnesota Legislature approves abortion rights bill
The Minnesota Legislature gave final approval early Saturday to a bill adding the right to abortion to state law. Driving the news: The legislation, which gives Minnesotans the "fundamental right to make autonomous decisions" about their reproductive health care, passed the state Senate on a party-line 34-33 vote after 15 hours of debate.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Leaders of Nazi homeschooling channel live in Upper Sandusky
The leaders of the "Dissident Homeschool" Telegram channel, which produces white supremacist lesson plans for 2,400+ members, are a married couple with four children in Upper Sandusky. Driving the news: Vice News reported that the channel's "admins and members use racist, homophobic, and antisemitic slurs without shame, and quote Hitler...
The House freshman angling to be Democrats' star prosecutor
Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) wants to be House Democrats' top cop, telling Axios he's prepared and willing to grapple with the biggest Republican names in Congress — including in potential impeachment proceedings. Why it matters: With Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and the 20 rebels who...
Sen. John Boozman cultivates support for farm bill
U.S. Sen. John Boozman hopes to champion passage of a farm bill this year, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. The Arkansas Republican is the ranking member of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee. Why it matters: Farm bills cover a variety of programs affecting agriculture, rural development and conservation. The...
National Prayer Breakfast returns under congressional leadership
The National Prayer Breakfast is returning to Washington, D.C. this week, but the decades-old event will look different from years prior as new leadership takes the reins. The big picture: The breakfast, scheduled for Thursday, will be held at the visitors' center at the Capitol and will be much smaller than previous events, AP reports.
China's massive debt deal with Africa
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to Africa last week to deepen U.S. ties in the continent. That comes as China is working on how to restructure debt in the region after loaning around $700 billion to Africa over the last two decades. Plus, the end of the Memphis Scorpion police...
Zelensky calls for faster weapons deliveries after Western tanks pledge
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western nations to speed up their weapons deliveries to Ukraine on Sunday as Russia continued its attacks on eastern Ukraine. The big picture: Ahead of an anticipated springtime offensive by Russia, Zelensky said Moscow "hopes to drag out the war, to exhaust our forces." Last...
Trump courses to host 3 events for Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour
Former President Donald Trump's golf courses will host three tournaments for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit this year. The big picture: Trump faced heavy criticism last year for hosting two events for LIV Golf — one in Miami and one in Bedminster, New Jersey. The newly released LIV Golf...
U.S. worries over Israel's democracy
Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Jerusalem on Monday, where he weighed in on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans for a judicial overhaul. Plus, the future of private spaceflight. And, a very rare green comet appears in the night skies. Guests: Axios' Barak Ravid and Miriam Kramer.
Trump criticizes “disloyal” DeSantis’ COVID record
Former President Trump took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on the campaign trail this weekend, criticizing DeSantis for his management of the COVID-19 pandemic and branding him "disloyal." Driving the news: Trump faced a wave of blame in the wake of the GOP's performance in 2022 midterm elections,...
Trump "more angry," "more committed" as he kicks off 2024 campaign
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday said he's angrier and more committed than ever as he kicked off his 2024 presidential bid in New Hampshire, per AP. Driving the news: "We’re starting. We’re starting right here as a candidate for president," Trump said while delivering the keynote address for the state Republican Party's annual meeting in Salem, New Hampshire Saturday morning.
SNAP benefits returning to pre-COVID amounts in February
The extra food assistance benefits put into place during the COVID-19 pandemic will end nationwide in February, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service. The big picture: After almost three years, the amount of aid provided to low-income families to combat food insecurity through the Supplemental...
TikTok CEO will testify in Congress, as pressure mounts
ByteDance, the Chinese maker of TikTok, is the world's most valuable startup. But in an era when tech industry share prices are falling and pink slips are flying, it may also be the world's most beleaguered startup. Driving the news: TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew has agreed to testify before...
America's worsening return on health investment
The U.S. continues to far outspend other developed nations while seeing worsening health outcomes. Driving the news: A report from the Commonwealth Fund today shows poorer U.S. health outcomes — such as Americans being more likely to suffer from multiple chronic illnesses, die from avoidable causes including maternal mortality and assault, and having a shorter life expectancy — all while America pays the most per capita for those outcomes.
