13 WHAM
State, local leaders call for Rochester to receive overdue state funding
Rochester, N.Y. - State and local officials came together to announce a proposal for the city to receive long-overdue funding. The group gathered at Rochester City Hall on Monday, bringing attention to the fact that three zip codes - 15605, 14611, and 14621 - in the city are among the five poorest in New York.
13 WHAM
Local advocates pushing for passage of 'Solutions Not Suspensions' bill in New York
Albany, N.Y. - Advocates are calling on school officials to reduce student suspensions. Monday, a team of teens and parents joined members of The Children's Agenda for a rally in Albany. They met with lawmakers, pushing for the new 'Solutions Not Suspensions' bill. It aims to establish a framework to...
13 WHAM
Police investigating antisemitic materials distributed in Irondequoit neighborhood
Irondequoit, N.Y. - Police are investigating "concerning materials" that were distributed in the Laurelton neighborhood on Sunday. The Jewish Federation of Rochester's CEO, Meredith Dragon, says the materials included an antisemitic flyer and a candy cane, left at the end of several driveways in the area. The flyers show pictures...
13 WHAM
Celebrating the life of Aszia Grimes
Rochester, N.Y. — Aszia Grimes' family, gathered Sunday to light candles celebrating her life and the light she brought to theirs. Aszia Grimes is one of the many unsolved murder cases in the city of Rochester. Sunday, friends and family came together to honor her on what would have...
13 WHAM
Home deemed unlivable after fire in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District along with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a structure fire on Harrier Circle around 5:17 a.m. Sunday morning. Companies were quick to make it on scene with the fire from multiple windows of a single story townhome.
WHEC TV-10
Local business owner sad, but not surprised that violence coming closer to his front door
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s latest homicide is being felt by many in the Beechwood section of the city. Police identify the shooting victim as 29-year-old Earl Thomas. They say he was shot by 23-year-old Robert Broomfield, as they were arguing at the Sunoco gas station on Culver Road.
13 WHAM
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announces re-election campaign
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester, N.Y. - Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced his plans for his re-election campaign on Saturday. Bello was first elected as Monroe County Executive back in 2019, and is seeking his second term in office and looks to build on the reforms and progress his administration has brought to the County government.
13 WHAM
Monroe County Winterfest kicks returns to Mendon Ponds Park
The Monroe County Winterfest kicked-off at Mendon Ponds Park on Sunday. Mendon Ponds Park is the largest of Monroe County’s 22 parks, with 2,500 acres of woodlands, ponds, wetlands and glacially created landforms. It is listed on the National Registry of Natural Landmarks due to its geologic history and presence of significant kames, eskers and kettles.
13 WHAM
MCSO distributing steering wheel locks amid surge in car thefts
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is hoping a small but mighty tool will help prevent more cars from being stolen. "They’re breaking into the car, they’re starting the car, and they’re driving away," said Deputy Brendan Hurley from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
RPD: Man and woman stabbed after argument in Rochester
Police determined both victims were involved in a conflict that turned physical, resulting in the stab wounds.
13 WHAM
Bishop Matthew Clark remembered at funeral Mass
Rochester, N.Y. — Bishop Matthew Clark led the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester for more than three decades, often through periods of change. Clark's life was celebrated Monday with a funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral, with many expressing gratitude for his leadership. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New...
13 WHAM
Two people stabbed following argument in 19th Ward
A woman in her 30s reported an assault to police last night after being stabbed in the lower body on Milton Street. As police were travelling to the scene, a male in his 30s waved officers down on West Avenue and Grover Street to report that he had been stabbed in his back.
13 WHAM
Hancock Street fatal fire victim identified
Rochester, N.Y. — Police have identified the woman found dead after a fire early Friday on the city's west side. Christine Cannon, 78, lived on the third floor of a nine-apartment home on Hancock Street. Firefighters found her body after containing the fire from the outside. They had initially...
WHEC TV-10
Homicide investigation underway on Culver Parkway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide on Culver Parkway near Bay Street. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Friday. There is evidence of shots fired near the gas station. News10NBC has been on the scene trying to get information from police about what happened. The Major Crimes Unit will be...
13 WHAM
Stolen Hyundai crashes on Union St.; teens detained
Rochester, N.Y. - Police are investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle in the city on Sunday. Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of S. Union St. and Chapman Alley for the report of several people stealing a Hyundai Elantra. When police arrived, they found a...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Teen who stole car from RCSD employee also stole car with children inside earlier this month
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 16-year-old is behind bars, charged with threatening a city school employee with a machete and stealing her car. There have been 239 cars stolen just this month – and the thieves are often children themselves. The Rochester City School District employee was leaving School...
Missing woman in Niagara County found dead
Harvey, who had Alzheimer's, had last been seen at 9 a.m. the day the search began.
Multiple fast-food restaurants robbed in Gates, Rochester
All three incidents are currently under investigation.
13 WHAM
Police: One in custody after shots fired on Lexington Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Police say one man is in custody after a call for shots fired on Lexington Ave Sunday morning. Officers on patrol were in the area of Lexington Ave and Lake Ave when they heard shots fired nearby just before 4:30 a.m. Just then, there were calls...
Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal crash
The hit-and-run occurred on Lewiston Road in Lewiston in September 2022. 61-year-old Barry Tierney was killed.
