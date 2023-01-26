ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

State, local leaders call for Rochester to receive overdue state funding

Rochester, N.Y. - State and local officials came together to announce a proposal for the city to receive long-overdue funding. The group gathered at Rochester City Hall on Monday, bringing attention to the fact that three zip codes - 15605, 14611, and 14621 - in the city are among the five poorest in New York.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Celebrating the life of Aszia Grimes

Rochester, N.Y. — Aszia Grimes' family, gathered Sunday to light candles celebrating her life and the light she brought to theirs. Aszia Grimes is one of the many unsolved murder cases in the city of Rochester. Sunday, friends and family came together to honor her on what would have...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Home deemed unlivable after fire in Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District along with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a structure fire on Harrier Circle around 5:17 a.m. Sunday morning. Companies were quick to make it on scene with the fire from multiple windows of a single story townhome.
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announces re-election campaign

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester, N.Y. - Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced his plans for his re-election campaign on Saturday. Bello was first elected as Monroe County Executive back in 2019, and is seeking his second term in office and looks to build on the reforms and progress his administration has brought to the County government.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County Winterfest kicks returns to Mendon Ponds Park

The Monroe County Winterfest kicked-off at Mendon Ponds Park on Sunday. Mendon Ponds Park is the largest of Monroe County’s 22 parks, with 2,500 acres of woodlands, ponds, wetlands and glacially created landforms. It is listed on the National Registry of Natural Landmarks due to its geologic history and presence of significant kames, eskers and kettles.
13 WHAM

MCSO distributing steering wheel locks amid surge in car thefts

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is hoping a small but mighty tool will help prevent more cars from being stolen. "They’re breaking into the car, they’re starting the car, and they’re driving away," said Deputy Brendan Hurley from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Bishop Matthew Clark remembered at funeral Mass

Rochester, N.Y. — Bishop Matthew Clark led the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester for more than three decades, often through periods of change. Clark's life was celebrated Monday with a funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral, with many expressing gratitude for his leadership. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Two people stabbed following argument in 19th Ward

A woman in her 30s reported an assault to police last night after being stabbed in the lower body on Milton Street. As police were travelling to the scene, a male in his 30s waved officers down on West Avenue and Grover Street to report that he had been stabbed in his back.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Hancock Street fatal fire victim identified

Rochester, N.Y. — Police have identified the woman found dead after a fire early Friday on the city's west side. Christine Cannon, 78, lived on the third floor of a nine-apartment home on Hancock Street. Firefighters found her body after containing the fire from the outside. They had initially...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Homicide investigation underway on Culver Parkway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide on Culver Parkway near Bay Street. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Friday. There is evidence of shots fired near the gas station. News10NBC has been on the scene trying to get information from police about what happened. The Major Crimes Unit will be...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Stolen Hyundai crashes on Union St.; teens detained

Rochester, N.Y. - Police are investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle in the city on Sunday. Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of S. Union St. and Chapman Alley for the report of several people stealing a Hyundai Elantra. When police arrived, they found a...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police: One in custody after shots fired on Lexington Ave

Rochester, N.Y. — Police say one man is in custody after a call for shots fired on Lexington Ave Sunday morning. Officers on patrol were in the area of Lexington Ave and Lake Ave when they heard shots fired nearby just before 4:30 a.m. Just then, there were calls...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy