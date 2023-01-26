ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s Coll Bball: Savannah State fueled coach’s preseason poll, felt disrespected

By Joey Lamar
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah State men’s basketball team is turning heads in the SIAC. They currently lead the East Division of the SIAC conference with a 11-3 record, 13-5 overall. They have won nine of their last 10 outings.

Coming into the season, the Tigers were disappointed when the coaches and SIDs predicted they would finish third in the East, behind Morehouse and Benedict. They also did not have a player selected for preseason all conference honors. This, likely, was because their leading scorer from a year ago, Marcus Scott, transferred to Central State.

This has motivated the team. Especially, Savannah native Eleik Bowles. He currently leads the squad with 17 points a game, which is fifth best in the conference. The senior said they receive everyone’s “A” game.

“Nobody likes that we won,” Bowles said. “Every team we’ve played feel like they deserve to win. Especially teams like Miles, Tuskegee, Moreshouse. All those teams last year were very good. They all felt they could have beaten us. So we’re champions, we get their best shot.”

The next game for Savannah State is Saturday, Jan. 28, on the road against Benedict.

WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

