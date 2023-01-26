Auburn offers 2024 edge prospect out of North Carolina

The Tigers continue to emphasize the defensive front for the 2024 class.

Auburn has offered 2024 defensive end Amaris Williams, according to his Twitter. Williams hails from Clinton, North Carolina, and is not yet ranked by 247Sports.

Williams is the 14th edge rusher that Auburn has offered for the 2024 class and the second one that does not have a ranking. Auburn is the sixth Power 5 school to offer Williams, and the second SEC school — Tennessee offered him as well. Both schools will have to compete with local teams to win his favor, however, as multiple teams from the Carolinas have offered him. That includes Power 5 teams like NC State and North Carolina, so it might be an arduous recruiting process for coach Hugh Freeze and his staff.

Williams has yet to visit a school during his recruitment process, but it is very early. Nonetheless, it could be some time before Williams reveals which way he’s leaning among his potential suitors.