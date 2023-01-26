ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, CT

Preston man facing child porn charge after FBI searches home

By Braley Dodson
 4 days ago

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man could face two decades in prison after FBI agents discovered he was distributing child pornography, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Joel Huntsman was arrested Wednesday and remains detained on charges of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He also goes by the names Jay Huntsman, Joel Feser and Jay Blackburn.

Huntsman is accused of using the Kik app in June 2022 to distribute child sex abuse images and video to another user, according to Thursday’s announcement. The FBI searched his home and seized two phones on Nov. 2.

