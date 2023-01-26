ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohoes, NY

WNYT

Amsterdam preparing for Winterfest

Amsterdam is getting ready for Winterfest. It’s happening this Saturday at noon at the Alpin Haus ice skating rink at Veteran’s Park. There will be plenty of food, free skate rentals and hot chocolate. There will be giveaways such as sleds and winter coats.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

School bucks winners announced at Colonie Center

Some schools in the Capital Region have thousands more dollars, thanks to a Colonie Center competition. The winners of the school bucks competition were announced. Blessed Sacrament came in first, winning the $8,000 prize. People can earn points for local schools by shopping at Colonie Center. Saint Pius the tenth...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

7th annual Soup Stroll held in Schenectady

Hundreds of people came to Schenectady on Saturday to get some soup. A record 34 restaurants offered a variety of soups to try in the 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll. After sampling at least 10 soups, people could vote for their favorite and the restaurant with the most votes is named the Schenectady Soup Stroll Soup-er-star.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Simone’s Kitchen wins most votes during soup stroll

Congratulations to Simone’s Kitchen for being the Schenectady Soup Stroll soup-er-star. Those who tried at least 10 soups were invited to vote for their favorite. Simone’s Kitchen won the most votes with their creamy tomato and sweet harissa soup. A panel of judges agreed. Thousands came out to...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Wine and Dine festival of the arts held in Albany

There’s some fine dining going on in Albany this weekend. And it’s all to raise money for the arts. The Albany chefs’ food and wine festival is back at the Capital Center. This is the first time the festival returned to its full three-day format since 2020.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

4th of July parade theme announced

Pittsfield is already looking ahead to summer. The city just announced the theme of this year’s 4th of July parade, one of the biggest parades in the region. This year’s theme is stars, stripes and smiles in the Berkshires. It was selected from 17 ideas. Last year was...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Wine and Dine festival continues in Albany

The 2023 Albany Chefs’ Food and Wine Grand Gala dinner is Saturday evening. The annual event brings some of the best chefs in the area to prepare a delicious meal paired with wine. 100 percent of the proceeds from the grand gala will go toward their mission to providing...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
WNYT

Clifton Park girl, 10, returns to school after lifesaving kidney transplant

Maya Charles-Rivera, 10, was reunited with friends and classmates Monday at Shatekon Elementary in Clifton Park, after receiving a lifesaving kidney transplant. On Maya’s return to school, classmates created friendship bracelets. It was a reminder that they helped her through a terrifying 7-month long ordeal, sending letters and video messages to her at her Boston hospital bed.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Q 105.7

Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend

After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
ALBANY, NY

