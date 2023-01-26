Read full article on original website
WNYT
Amsterdam preparing for Winterfest
Amsterdam is getting ready for Winterfest. It’s happening this Saturday at noon at the Alpin Haus ice skating rink at Veteran’s Park. There will be plenty of food, free skate rentals and hot chocolate. There will be giveaways such as sleds and winter coats.
Capital Region Valentine’s Day restaurant specials
Valentine's Day is just around the corner on February 14. If you're looking to have a nice dinner with that special someone, several restaurants in the Capital Region are offering specials on Valentine's Day.
Schenectady Soup Stroll winners announced
The 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll was held on Saturday. During the event, thousands of people sampled soup from 34 participating restaurants.
WNYT
School bucks winners announced at Colonie Center
Some schools in the Capital Region have thousands more dollars, thanks to a Colonie Center competition. The winners of the school bucks competition were announced. Blessed Sacrament came in first, winning the $8,000 prize. People can earn points for local schools by shopping at Colonie Center. Saint Pius the tenth...
New poké bar opens on River Street in Troy
River St. Poké Bar officially opened at 184 River Street in Troy on January 26. The restaurant is open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
Adoptable cat café held at Wilton Mall
Local organization Homes for Orphaned Pets Exist (HOPE) transformed the Wilton Mall Pet Adoption Center into their very own cat café on Sunday.
WNYT
7th annual Soup Stroll held in Schenectady
Hundreds of people came to Schenectady on Saturday to get some soup. A record 34 restaurants offered a variety of soups to try in the 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll. After sampling at least 10 soups, people could vote for their favorite and the restaurant with the most votes is named the Schenectady Soup Stroll Soup-er-star.
New seafood eatery in Clifton Park sets opening date
Eddie F's Eatery, a seafood restaurant in Saratoga Springs, is set to open its second location in Clifton Park. The restaurant will be officially opening on Wednesday, February 1.
WNYT
Simone’s Kitchen wins most votes during soup stroll
Congratulations to Simone’s Kitchen for being the Schenectady Soup Stroll soup-er-star. Those who tried at least 10 soups were invited to vote for their favorite. Simone’s Kitchen won the most votes with their creamy tomato and sweet harissa soup. A panel of judges agreed. Thousands came out to...
WNYT
Wine and Dine festival of the arts held in Albany
There’s some fine dining going on in Albany this weekend. And it’s all to raise money for the arts. The Albany chefs’ food and wine festival is back at the Capital Center. This is the first time the festival returned to its full three-day format since 2020.
WNYT
4th of July parade theme announced
Pittsfield is already looking ahead to summer. The city just announced the theme of this year’s 4th of July parade, one of the biggest parades in the region. This year’s theme is stars, stripes and smiles in the Berkshires. It was selected from 17 ideas. Last year was...
WNYT
Wine and Dine festival continues in Albany
The 2023 Albany Chefs’ Food and Wine Grand Gala dinner is Saturday evening. The annual event brings some of the best chefs in the area to prepare a delicious meal paired with wine. 100 percent of the proceeds from the grand gala will go toward their mission to providing...
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: January 23-27
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 23 through 27.
City of Glens Falls’ Fire and Ice event postponed
Fire & Ice has been temporarily postponed as organizers express concern over ice thickness.
It’s Official! One of the Largest Indoor Adventure Parks Opens Soon in Albany
Another option for entertainment for the whole family is coming to Albany. Urban Air Adventure Park is the largest indoor adventure park in the world. The plan is to open one in Albany at the end of February. What Does Urban Air Adventure Park Offer. Although it varies in each...
Albany cat thrown out with the trash
The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society has named the cat Newt and says she has a sweet temperament.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
WNYT
Clifton Park girl, 10, returns to school after lifesaving kidney transplant
Maya Charles-Rivera, 10, was reunited with friends and classmates Monday at Shatekon Elementary in Clifton Park, after receiving a lifesaving kidney transplant. On Maya’s return to school, classmates created friendship bracelets. It was a reminder that they helped her through a terrifying 7-month long ordeal, sending letters and video messages to her at her Boston hospital bed.
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
Beloved Schenectady Burrito Joint Will Close For Good This Weekend
A popular Schenectady spot for burritos, wings, and more will close on Sunday. And if you ever have spent any time in the downtown area of the Electric City, I am pretty sure you have enjoyed the burritos, wings, and margaritas at Bombers Burrito Bar. After a 107.7 GNA Secret...
