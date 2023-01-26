ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Why autism rates have skyrocketed in the NYC metro area: study

By Jeanette Settembre
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IxJ1w_0kShEkye00

Autism rates in the Big Apple have ballooned at a baffling rate.

Instances of Autism Spectrum Disorder have tripled in the New York-New Jersey metro area — from 1% of the population in 2000 to 3% in 2016.

That’s largely due to a growing number of diagnoses of children without intellectual disabilities, said researchers at Rutgers, in a new study published Thursday in the journal Pediatrics .

They identified 4,661 8-year-olds with ASD in the metro area. The majority did not have intellectual disabilities (59.3%) and were therefore less likely to be previously identified.

ASD is a developmental disorder that impacts an individual verbally, behaviorally and socially. Doctors make a diagnosis by looking at a child’s developmental history and behavior, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . However, since there is no exact medical test, determining ASD can be challenging. Some do not receive a diagnosis until they are adolescents or even adults.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gEY1W_0kShEkye00
Instances of Autism Spectrum Disorder have tripled in the New York-New Jersey metro area — from 1%f the population in 2000 to 3% in 2016, the study found.
Getty Images

But earlier, more accurate diagnoses don’t completely explain the upwards trend, which was based on estimates from the CDC.

Experts said that waiting too long to have kids could be partly responsible for the rise.

“Known environmental factors , such as parent age, are likely contributing. Many parents in the metro area wait to have children at older ages,” Josephine Shenouda, an adjunct professor at Rutgers and one of the lead authors of the study, told The Post.

“There are likely other yet-to-be known environmental [and] biological causes that require further investigations,” she added.

According to the CDC, the rate of women having their first child after 40 more than doubled between 1990 and 2012. In New York, the rate went up 57% between 2000 and 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MK4qY_0kShEkye00
Autism Spectrum Disorder is a developmental disorder that impacts an individual verbally, behaviorally and socially. Research suggests that moms over 40 have a 51% higher risk of having a child with autism.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHcRF_0kShEkye00
“Known environmental factors, such as parent age, are likely contributing. Many parents in the metro area wait to have children at older ages,” said one of the lead authors of the study.
Getty Images

Meanwhile, data from the U.S. Census Bureau released last year found that the median age of new moms is now 30 — the highest on record.

Previous research suggests that moms over 40 have a 51% higher risk of having a child with autism than mothers ages 25 to 29, and a 77% higher risk than moms under age 25.

The Rutgers study also found that black children are likely under-diagnosed with autism — particularly if they don’t have intellectual disabilities. While the racial gap in autism diagnoses is diminishing — partially explaining the rise in autism cases overall — the actual numbers may be even higher in this demographic.

“Historically, children residing in less affluent areas, and black and Hispanic children, had lower rates of autism,” Shenouda said. “Today, we see [fewer] disparities in identification among those groups, but [they] still remain, and going forward will likely contribute to continued increases in autism as we address those disparities.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Remote income-tax time bomb, will Kat celebrate ‘oppression’ and other commentary

Eye on NY: Remote Income-Tax Time Bomb Former commuters now working from home in New Jersey and Connecticut still paying account for a ton of New York’s income-tax take — for now, warns the Empire Center’s E.J. McMahon. In 2020, “personal income taxes (PIT) paid by full-year nonresidents continued flowing as if nothing had happened,” though “very few of these taxpayers were venturing into” this state. “The non-resident share of New York PIT hit an all-time high of nearly $8 billion” that year (“up nearly $500 million from” 2019), accounting for $14.6 billion “of the state’s $54.5 billion in total PIT...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New York Post

Arizona’s inland checkpoints closed for months as officials warn of fentanyl flooding in

Inland border patrol checkpoints vital for stemming the tide of drugs and illegal migrants into the country have been closed for months as officers are diverted to admin duties, sources told The Post. “You’re keeping the agents from doing their job; that’s how drugs fan out to other places,” Arizona’s Yuma County Supervisor Martin Porchas told The Post noting how three roadside checkpoints in the area are shuttered.  “That has an impact on the whole United States because drugs, once they pass the checkpoints, that’s it.” The checkpoints are stationed 25 to 100 miles north of the US-Mexico border and act...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

NY Democrats cite ‘gaps’ in bail reform crime stats as reason they won’t change

ALBANY — Repeat offenders are wreaking havoc in New York City and elsewhere — but Democrats maintain a lack of good statistics is obscuring any clear analysis of their criminal justice reforms nearly four years in. And that, they claimed at a hearing Monday, makes it impossible to scale back any of their reforms, which have been criticized as soft on crime. “There are troubling gaps that sometimes make it difficult to get an accurate picture of what is happening in the criminal justice system,” NYPD Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey told state lawmakers. “Analyzing crime data is a complex topic, but I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mysterious spiral formation appears among stars above Hawaii

A mysterious spiral formation was spotted in the night sky above Hawaii earlier this month, sparking curiosity among observers. The spectacle, initially spotted by an observatory in Mauna Kea on Jan. 18, first looked like a traveling bright star before it morphed shapes. It grew into a larger blob before it transformed into a dot with a spinning spiral around it, footage from the Subaru-Asahi STAR Camera shows. The night sky whirlpool, however, is not a UFO or spaceship — but reportedly the work of billionaire Elon Musk. The rare sighting is believed to be connected to the launch of a satellite by Musk’s Space X. Subaru Telescope, one of the camera operators, said it believes the dazzling phenomenon is related to the satellite’s orbital deployment operation.
HAWAII STATE
New York Post

Biden claims he had Amtrak train key, rode home 15% of time with engineers

President Biden claimed Monday that he had an Amtrak train key when he was a senator and would ride “about 15% of the time” with engineers on trips home to Delaware. The 80-year-old president shared the memory in Baltimore while touting $4 billion from his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law that will be used to build a pair of train tunnels in the city to replace a passage from 1873. “I can say it now since there’s different leadership. I used to about 15% of the time ride with the engineers, for real. And I’m the only guy that I’m aware...
BALTIMORE, MD
Idaho State Journal

Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy

Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
TWIN FALLS, ID
New York Post

Texas names border czar who wants to make state ‘least desirable place for illegal immigration’

Texas is getting tough on illegal migration, appointing its very own Border Czar, to deal with the “unprecedented” numbers of people flooding over the border. Michael Banks, a retired US Border Patrol agent was named to the role Monday. “For me, the #1 priority is to make the State of Texas the least desirable place for illegal immigration to cross,” Banks responded when asked his role. US Customs and Border Patrol data showed some 2.4 million encounters with migrants attempting to cross into the border in the last fiscal year — the highest on record. Governor Greg Abbott unveiled the new position...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

I’m an ex-banker ‘genderless dragon’ — now my son won’t talk to me

They made their body modification fantasy a reality — at the expense of family. A former banker who covered their body in tattoos and piercings in a bid to become the world’s “first genderless dragon” is speaking out about the dramatic body transformation. Tiamat Legion Medusa, 61, who hails from Texas, has spent the past decade undergoing an epic metamorphosis into the mythical monster. In an interview with YouTuber Anthony Padilla, Medusa — who was born Richard Hernandez, and now uses they/them pronouns — explained they were working as a high-flying financier before deciding they could no longer partake in corporate...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
175K+
Followers
76K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy