Miami, FL

Tua Tagovailoa’s parents say QB will be back with Dolphins after concussion scares

By Bridget Reilly
New York Post
 4 days ago

Tua Tagovailoa isn’t calling it quits.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins QB’s parents, Galu and Diane, revealed that their son will return next season for Miami, despite having suffered from multiple concussions during the season.

“No, he comes back,” Galu told KHON2 News in Honolulu, during an event hosted by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday. “That’s their guy. They love him. We love them and what they’re doing and how they are helping with his recovery and trying to get him back.”

Tua Tagovailoa will back back with Miami next season after concussion issues threatened to derail his career.
Getty Images

Is there any doubt that he comes back and plays next year?

“No, he comes back. That’s their guy. They love him, we love them and what they’re doing and how they are helping with his recovery and trying to get him back. pic.twitter.com/tO40eCO9BU

— Tili🌺 (@tili____) January 26, 2023

Tagovailoa’s first health scare occurred in mid-September when he smacked his head on the turf on multiple plays in a four-day span in games against the Bills then the Bengals.

“There was a point I was unconscious,” Tagovailoa said in October , recounting the incident in Cincinnati. “I remember the entire night up until the point I got tackled.”

After the first incident against the Bills, the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who had performed the concussion evaluation was fired by the NFL Players Association , which said “several mistakes” had been made in the assessment of the injury.

Diane and Galu Tagovailoa said son Tua will return to the Dolphins next season, despite his concussion issues.
KHON2

Three weeks later, the 24-year-old was cleared from concussion protocol and returned to the field against the Steelers, throwing for 261 yards and a touchdown to help lead Miami to a 16-10 win.

But in a Christmas Day game against the Packers, he suffered another concussion after slamming his head on the ground after being tackled. He didn’t play again, missing the Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Bills.

Tagovailoa’s father also confirmed that his son is still going through the concussion protocol, but did say that the quarterback is doing “great.”

Tua Tagovailoa carries the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida where he received his third concussion of the season.
Getty Images

“He’s doing fine,” Galu Tagovailoa said. “He’s happy and that’s the most important thing, right, as parents.

“He’s still going through his protocol, but we’re grateful for them, too. Very thankful for Miami. The organization. The owner. [Chris] Grier as a GM and head coach Mike [McDaniel]. That guy’s special.”

