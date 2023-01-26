Strickland releases statement, confirms Friday release of Tyre Nichols video

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland confirmed Thursday, Jan. 26, the city will release the police video recording of the Tyre Nichols incident sometime Friday, Jan. 27, after 6 p.m.

The video from Strickland is his first statement on the event.

“It is clear that these officers violated the department’s policies and training, but we are doing everything we can to prevent this from happening again,” Strickland said.

“I am sad and angry for the family of Tyre Nichols. I am also angry for the many good men and women of the Memphis Police Department who devote their lives to serving our citizens,” he said. “We must all work to regain the public’s trust and work together to heal the wounds these events have caused.”

Tyre Nichols

Tyre Nichols died Jan. 10, days after being injured during an incident with Memphis police officers, Jan. 7.

• Chants of could be heard outside the National Civil Rights Museum Jan. 16, as mourners of Tyre Nichols call for action from the Memphis Police Department.

• Family, friends and coworkers attend the memorial service for Tyre Nichols, remembering his “free spirit” and love for skateboarding .

• On Jan. 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office opened a civil rights investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.

• The Daily Memphian reports Jan. 23 that one of the Memphis police officers fired in connection with Tyre Nichols’ death was previously accused of police brutality .

• After viewing the bodycam footage with the Nichols family on Jan. 23, civil rights attorney Ben Crump calls the video “appalling” and “heinous.”

• Tyre Nichols suffered “extensive bleeding,” according to results from an independent autopsy done by a pathologist hired by the Nichols’ family legal representatives.

• The Daily Memphian reports Jan. 25 the officers terminated in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death were affiliated with SCORPION , a Memphis Police Department special unit.

• Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis orders an investigation of all specialized police units Jan. 25, as she said that more police officers are under investigation than the five who were fired following the death of Tyre Nichols.

• On Jan. 26, charges were filed against the police officers fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols.

• Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announces the date for the video of the incident between Tyre Nichols and police officers.

Strickland also confirmed an independent review of “training policies and operations of our specialized units” that Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis announced Wednesday evening, Jan. 25, in a similar video release.

Earlier in the day Thursday, District Attorney General Steve Mulroy said the city’s video comes from police body cameras as well as stationary cameras in the area of Raines and Ross roads.

Mulroy said the approximately hour-long video recorded the entirety of the incident.

The release of the police video from the Jan. 7 incident has been delayed because of the investigation that led to the criminal charges filed Thursday.

“We have worked to get a resolution to these matters in record time because we take them extremely seriously,” Strickland said.

The officers who were booked into Shelby County Jail Thursday morning and indicted Thursday are Tadarrius Bean, 24; Demetrius Haley, 30; Emmitt Martin III, 30; Desmond Mills Jr., 32; and Justin Smith, 28.

All five were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two aggravated kidnapping charges, two official misconduct charges and official oppression.

“While each of the five individuals played a different role in the incident in question, the actions of all of them resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols and they are all responsible,” Mulroy said in a separate press conference Thursday.

“Those five officers and others failed our community,” Davis said in her Wednesday recorded statement. “This is not just a professional failing, this is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual.”

Davis also addressed the reactions and possible protests many citizens and government officials in the city are expecting.

“I expect our citizens to exercise their First Amendment right to protest, to demand action and results,” Davis said. “But we need to ensure our community is safe in this process. None of this is a calling card for inciting violence or destruction on our community or against our citizens.”

Nichols, 29, was stopped by Memphis Police officers Jan. 7 near the intersection of Raines and Ross roads in southeast Memphis. He died on Jan. 10 from injuries sustained in the incident.