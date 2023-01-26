ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Lambert posts shirtless pic of Brendan McLoughlin on anniversary

By Emily Selleck
 4 days ago

Miranda Lambert treated fans to a new snap of her hunky husband.

The country music singer, 39, celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute to her beau, Brendan McLoughlin.

“Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin 💍💕 Happy anniversary babe! You are the best,” she captioned the carousel post on Thursday.

“(Y’all are welcome for the last two pics) 😍🤠,” she added, referencing the two shirtless photos of her husband.

In the first snap, McLoughlin, 31, donned a white tank top with a flamingo pattern, which he paired with khaki pants and a cross necklace.

In the following snaps, he took his shirt off to reveal his ripped abs, while posing in a tropical location with the “Gunpowder & Lead” hitmaker.

Lambert cut an equally casual figure in a pair of bright pink cutoff shorts with a cropped white button-down and white sneakers.

She pulled her hair back into a messy bun and accessorized her look with a pink bandana, aviator sunglasses and a stack of bracelets on her wrist.

Lambert and McLoughlin secretly said “I do” in January 2019 after dating for just two months.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The pair tied the knot in 2019.
“My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for … me.”

The “Bluebird” singer, who was previously married to Blake Shelton , later defended her hasty nuptials in a 2021 SiriusXM interview .

“We didn’t date very long before we got married. And so, we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other,” Lambert said.

Lambert and McLoughlin had been dating for less than three months when they said “I do.”
“It was just us two with no distraction, at my farm outside of Nashville. And so, I was really thankful for it because it made us really strong.”

Since tying the knot, the couple has publicly shown their love for one another. Last November, the retired New York City police officer posted a loving birthday tribute to the country icon.

The singer was previously married to Blake Shelton.
“Another year and another birthday. Happy Birthday @mirandalambert. It’s always an honor to be called your husband,” McLoughlin captioned an Instagram post at the time.

“You’re the most beautiful person inside and out. You have the biggest heart and show it every day through your love for others and animals. Can’t wait to celebrate many more. Just wanted to say happy birthday and I love you. ❤️🥳❤️🎂,” he added.

