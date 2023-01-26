ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

"The Deck Investigates" podcast tour to make stop in Austin

Have you ever wanted to see and hear a true crime podcast live? The Deck Podcast is coming to Texas, with stops in San Antonio, Grand Prairie and Austin, as part of its 11-city tour. The podcast focuses on the coldest of cases from all over the US, murders and disappearances who are apart of so-called "cold case playing card decks." Podcast host Ashley Flowers joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to talk about the podcast and preview her tour stop at Bass Concert Hall on Feb. 3.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: School closures

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Officials shut down roads due to ice

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas law enforcement have begun to close down roads, bridges and flyovers due to wintry weather. You can view which roads are closed in the Central Texas area below. RELATED COVERAGE:. Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS is reporting that most ALL elevated roadways are iced over. And...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Good Day Cooks: Cookie Rich

After the COVID-19 pandemic shook up the culinary industry, native Austinite and chef Lorin Michel Peters decided the classic cookie needed a shake-up too, leading to the launch of her company Cookie Rich. Since then, she's expanded to offer her cookies across the city and even nationwide. Peters shares all about her cookies with Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Foggy, soggy start to Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas - We have a foggy and soggy start to our Saturday. The fog clears as we move toward the afternoon, but there is a tiny rain chance, mainly to the east of I-35 throughout the day. We will warm up to the mid-60s this afternoon. Sunday, we will...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Check power outages in your area

You can check real-time grid conditions here. How to check if your area is experiencing a power outage. Austin Energy covers the Austin metro area. To report an outage in Austin, click here or text OUT to 287846. You can...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: City officials, plumbers prepare for wintry weather

AUSTIN, Texas - City officials and plumbers are preparing for the coming winter weather and sharing tips on how to be prepared. Officials said being prepared and staying prepared are important. When the temperatures drop, think people, pets, plants, and pipes. Freezing temperatures brings the possibility of pipes bursting in...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Austin opening Cold Weather Shelters Monday and Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin is activating its Cold Weather Shelters overnight on Monday and Tuesday, January 30 and 31. To register, visit One Texas Center (OTC), located at 505 Barton Springs Road, from 6 - 8 p.m. CapMetro will transport people who have registered from the OTC...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at North Austin hookah lounge

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead and four others injured after a late night shooting at a North Austin hookah lounge. Austin police say around 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, 911 received multiple reports about a shooting at a hookah lounge at 12636 Research Blvd. Officers arrived on scene minutes...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Space heaters cause fires in East Austin and Northeast Austin, AFD says

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters say a fire that destroyed a detached garage in East Austin this morning has been ruled accidental – a space heater was located too close to combustibles. It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 9800 block of Colfax Drive. AFD says the garage was...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Winter storm watch upgraded to warning

AUSTIN, Texas - A Winter Storm Warning is set to kick in tomorrow for most of Central Texas. The warning is set for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 through noon Wednesday, Feb. 1 for Travis, Williamson, Blanco, Burnet, Llano, Hays, Caldwell, Lee, Bastrop, and Gillespie counties. The National Weather Service originally had a Watch set to begin at noon Monday.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Round Rock opens new downtown public library

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock has a new state-of-the-art downtown public library. The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with developer Hensel Phelps at the library at 200 East Liberty Avenue on Saturday Jan. 28 to celebrate the grand opening. The new library is just a block north of the old library site at East Main and Sheppard.
ROUND ROCK, TX

