Have you ever wanted to see and hear a true crime podcast live? The Deck Podcast is coming to Texas, with stops in San Antonio, Grand Prairie and Austin, as part of its 11-city tour. The podcast focuses on the coldest of cases from all over the US, murders and disappearances who are apart of so-called "cold case playing card decks." Podcast host Ashley Flowers joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to talk about the podcast and preview her tour stop at Bass Concert Hall on Feb. 3.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO