Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
"The Deck Investigates" podcast tour to make stop in Austin
Have you ever wanted to see and hear a true crime podcast live? The Deck Podcast is coming to Texas, with stops in San Antonio, Grand Prairie and Austin, as part of its 11-city tour. The podcast focuses on the coldest of cases from all over the US, murders and disappearances who are apart of so-called "cold case playing card decks." Podcast host Ashley Flowers joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to talk about the podcast and preview her tour stop at Bass Concert Hall on Feb. 3.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
fox7austin.com
'9-1-1: Lone Star' actor Rob Lowe films special intro for Austin FD video
AUSTIN, Texas - Actor Rob Lowe recently took some time off from playing an Austin firefighter on FOX's "9-1-1: Lone Star" to make a special video for the real firefighters who risk their lives protecting the community every day. "Hey everybody - it's Rob Lowe. I play a phony bologna...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Officials shut down roads due to ice
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas law enforcement have begun to close down roads, bridges and flyovers due to wintry weather. You can view which roads are closed in the Central Texas area below. RELATED COVERAGE:. Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS is reporting that most ALL elevated roadways are iced over. And...
fox7austin.com
Good Day Cooks: Cookie Rich
After the COVID-19 pandemic shook up the culinary industry, native Austinite and chef Lorin Michel Peters decided the classic cookie needed a shake-up too, leading to the launch of her company Cookie Rich. Since then, she's expanded to offer her cookies across the city and even nationwide. Peters shares all about her cookies with Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe.
fox7austin.com
Austin Justice Coalition rallies against police violence after release of Tyre Nichols body cam footage
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Justice Coalition held a rally at Huston-Tillotson University against police violence in response to the release of body camera footage in the death of Tyre Nichols. The footage shows five Memphis police officers beating Nichols for several minutes earlier this month. Nichols died three days...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Foggy, soggy start to Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas - We have a foggy and soggy start to our Saturday. The fog clears as we move toward the afternoon, but there is a tiny rain chance, mainly to the east of I-35 throughout the day. We will warm up to the mid-60s this afternoon. Sunday, we will...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Check power outages in your area
You can check real-time grid conditions here. How to check if your area is experiencing a power outage. Austin Energy covers the Austin metro area. To report an outage in Austin, click here or text OUT to 287846. You can...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: City officials, plumbers prepare for wintry weather
AUSTIN, Texas - City officials and plumbers are preparing for the coming winter weather and sharing tips on how to be prepared. Officials said being prepared and staying prepared are important. When the temperatures drop, think people, pets, plants, and pipes. Freezing temperatures brings the possibility of pipes bursting in...
fox7austin.com
City of Austin opening Cold Weather Shelters Monday and Tuesday
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin is activating its Cold Weather Shelters overnight on Monday and Tuesday, January 30 and 31. To register, visit One Texas Center (OTC), located at 505 Barton Springs Road, from 6 - 8 p.m. CapMetro will transport people who have registered from the OTC...
fox7austin.com
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at North Austin hookah lounge
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead and four others injured after a late night shooting at a North Austin hookah lounge. Austin police say around 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, 911 received multiple reports about a shooting at a hookah lounge at 12636 Research Blvd. Officers arrived on scene minutes...
fox7austin.com
Space heaters cause fires in East Austin and Northeast Austin, AFD says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters say a fire that destroyed a detached garage in East Austin this morning has been ruled accidental – a space heater was located too close to combustibles. It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 9800 block of Colfax Drive. AFD says the garage was...
fox7austin.com
Family of man killed by Liberty Hill police officer wants answers
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Family members of a 21-year-old who was shot and killed by a Liberty Hill police officer want answers. They said they’ve been left in the dark and want to know what happened more than a week ago. "They want to know what happened to their...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Winter storm watch upgraded to warning
AUSTIN, Texas - A Winter Storm Warning is set to kick in tomorrow for most of Central Texas. The warning is set for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 through noon Wednesday, Feb. 1 for Travis, Williamson, Blanco, Burnet, Llano, Hays, Caldwell, Lee, Bastrop, and Gillespie counties. The National Weather Service originally had a Watch set to begin at noon Monday.
fox7austin.com
Missing teen with intellectual disability last seen in Spring Branch: CCSO
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - The Comal County Sheriff's Office is looking for 17-year-old Josiah Pearson, last seen Thursday afternoon in Spring Branch, Texas. Pearson has an intellectual disability and was last seen on foot at 4 p.m. at Smithson Valley High School at 14001 SH 46, possibly with a female juvenile.
fox7austin.com
Volunteers hit Austin-Travis County streets for first in-person homeless count in 2 years
AUSTIN, Texas - For the first time in two years, volunteers hit the streets of Austin to count as many people as possible who are living without shelter. "Thank you for having the soul to care about our neighbors," Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said. In the dark, cold, rain, hundreds...
fox7austin.com
Victim pulled from car, hit in head with weapons during North Austin car jacking: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying two aggravated robbery suspects in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 15, around 2:17 a.m., two suspects were involved in a carjacking inside the Lotus Village Apartments in the 300 block of Ferguson Drive. The suspects pulled...
fox7austin.com
Round Rock opens new downtown public library
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock has a new state-of-the-art downtown public library. The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with developer Hensel Phelps at the library at 200 East Liberty Avenue on Saturday Jan. 28 to celebrate the grand opening. The new library is just a block north of the old library site at East Main and Sheppard.
