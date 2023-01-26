Apex Clean Energy has executed an environmental attribute purchase agreement (EAPA) with Meta for the full capacity of the 195 MW Angelo Solar in Tom Green County, Texas. This agreement follows other previously announced transactions between Apex and Meta: an 80 MW EAPA with Altavista Solar; 200 MW with Aviator Wind East, part of the largest single-phase, single-site wind project in the United States; 175 MW with Lincoln Land Wind; 197 MW with Jayhawk Wind; and, most recently, 225 MW with Great Pathfinder Wind.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO