What every Premier League club wants in the January transfer window before it slams shut

The winter transfer window closes in less than a week and everyone in the Premier League is sniffing around the market .

Whether it's Arsenal looking to add firepower to their title charge or teams like Everton and Bournemouth looking to stave off relegation, we can expect more business to be done over the next six days.

Here's what every club is targeting as the January window draws to an end.

Arsenal

The league-leaders have already signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton and defender Jakub Kiwior from Spezia , but they're not done yet.

They're still looking for a right-back and a center midfielder, with Ivan Fresneda and Moises Caicedo possibilities for those positions respectively.

Signing Caicedo will be challenging with Chelsea also in for the Brighton midfielder , while Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi does not want to leave the club in the middle of the season .

Aston Villa

Villa are trying to sign Real Betis' Luiz Henrique after being rejected by Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams .

The club were prepared to to trigger his £45m release cause but their £120,000 per week contract offer was turned down.

Villa could also go for Udinese (and ex-Everton) winger Gerard Deulofeu , and will also look to bring in a centre-back.

Bournemouth

The Cherries are finalising the £1m loan signing of Roma defender Matias Vina , and also want to add two midfielders to their squad.

Bournemouth have agreed a £20.3m fee for Villarreal winger Nicolas Jackson , who has made eight starts in LaLiga this season.

West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph will also be moving to Bournemouth.

Brentford

Brentford want a forward to back up star man Ivan Toney, with boss Thomas Frank wanting to add more depth to his frontline.

The club could also add a defender, and have watched Fiorentina's Igor, while Antoine Semenyo at Bristol City has been looked at as well ( by Bournemouth and Crystal Palace too ).

The club may also need to add a goalkeeper with interest building in their David Raya for the summer.

Brighton

Brighton hope to get a deal done for Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko, with the club demanding £20m-plus for the player.

The 26-year-old can play centre-back and left-back, and has made 52 appearances for the Ukrainian national team.

Brighton are also set to sign Swedish midfielder Yasin Ayari for £5m .

Chelsea

Chelsea are looking to add to their already-extensive business this month , with the Blues prepared to increase their offer for Lyon full-back Malo Gusto .

The club are also weighing up an improved bid for Moises Caicedo after having a £55m offer rejected, and are also interested in Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez .

Finally, the Blues have also enquired about Everton's defensive midfielder Amadou Onana .

Crystal Palace

Palace are trying to finalise the signing of Stuttgart midfielder Naouirou Ahamada .

The Marseille-born Ahamada was in the Juventus academy before joining Stuttgart.

The club has also looked at Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo .

Everton

Everton - depending on their next manager - want two forwards and one could be Bologna's Marko Arnautovic .

He currently has eight goals in 16 games for Bologna, and the club hope they'll be able to entice the former Stoke City and West Ham striker back to the Premier League at the age of 33.

The club also registered interest previously in Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech - as ex-manager Frank Lampard was a huge admirer- but with the coach recently ousted a move for the Moroccan appears unlikely .

Fulham

Fulham want a right-back, centre-back and forward in this window.

One of those goals has already been achieved, as the team is expected to seal a loan deal for Arsenal's full-back Cedric Soares later this week.

The player will bring an experienced head to Craven Cottage but has hardly played for Arsenal this season.

Leeds

Leeds are working on a deal for Juventus and USA midfielder Weston McKennie , who would join the American cohort of Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and manager Jesse Marsch already at the club.

The club could also see forward Joe Gelhardt go the other way, with Wigan, Sunderland and Leeds interested in the player .

The 20-year-old has made just one start in the Premier League this season.

Leicester

The Foxes are looking to replenish their squad in a variety of areas, as Jack Harrison and Fiorentina's Nico Gonzalez are unlikely wing options while Lyon's Tete (on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk) could possibly make a switch to England .

Atalanta's Jeremie Boga is also an option .

The club also admire Stoke City centre-back Harry Souttar , and would also like another midfielder with Youri Tielemans' future at the club in limbo.

Meanwhile, Caglar Soyuncu could move to Atletico Madrid , while l eft-back Victor Kristiansen has joined the club .

Liverpool

Liverpool are assessing the squads of European sides like Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Juventus to see if there are any loan moves they can do to bolster their midfield.

Meanwhile, the club are in talks to sell defender Nat Phillips , as the player has only seen 65 minutes of action in the Premier League this season.

For the summer, Jude Bellingham and Wolves' Matheus Nunes are their objectives .

Manchester City

City are looking in the market to see if a deal arises but aren't actively seeking to bring in players.

The club will be looking ahead to the future as key players like Ilkay Gundogan (32), Kyle Walker (32) and Kevin De Bruyne (31) get into their later years.

Manchester United

United are still on the hunt for another forward on loan, though they're only open to paying a small fee in such a deal.

Wout Weghorst has already arrived to provide attacking depth for Erik ten Hag , but the Red Devils are still short of numbers up front with Anthony Martial struggling for fitness and Marcus Rashford preferred on the left.

The club may also allow Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga to leave on loan , though a decision has not been made on that yet.

Newcastle

Newcastle are working on finalising a deal for Everton's Anthony Gordon , and stand a good chance to land him unless Chelsea revive their interest in him.

If Gordon - said to be valued at £60million by the Toffees - moves to Newcastle, the club would consider selling Allan Saint-Maximin .

Newcastle are also looking to add a centre midfielder this window.

Nottingham Forest

Forest want to sign PSG goalie Keylor Navas on loan with Dean Henderson sidelined with a thigh injury.

The club, who have climbed out of the relegation zone and currently sit in 13th place, also want to add two more players this window.

They've already added midfielder Danilo , playmaker Gustavo Scarpa and forward Chris Wood in this transfer window.

Southampton

The Saints have scored just 17 goals in 20 games this season and are looking to improve their attacking options.

They're weighing up a move for Marseille's forward Bamba Dieng , and also want to add a winger.

Southampton are also keen on adding a right-back this window.

Tottenham

Spurs are trying to wrap up the signing of Sporting Lisbon's Pedro Porro .

Talks with the Portuguese side resumed after Spurs' £32.5m bid was knocked back , and while they'll have to be wary of Chelsea possibly hijacking the deal, Porro's agent is focusing on Tottenham first.

Djed Spence will be going the other way on loan , with Brentford, Southampton, Leicester and Lyon all interested.

West Ham

West Ham could add a centre-back before the window closes.

Surprisingly, only four clubs have conceded fewer goals than the Irons, though David Moyes' side have been sucked into a relegation battle with just five wins all season.

The club has signed young Brazilian defender Luizao and Danny Ings already, though the striker got hurt last weekend on his debut for the club.

Wolves

Wolves have already brought in defender Craig Dawson from West Ham , and also want Brazilian centre-back Felipe from Atletico Madrid , though the 33-year-old has other options beyond the struggling Premier League side.

The club want to bring in a striker as well, while they're now in a battle for Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes , as Lyon are offering £2.5m more than the Premier League side.

Wolves also want a right-back, as a once-possible move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka is no longer on the table .