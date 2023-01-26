Read full article on original website
Eastridge Mall | Shopping mall in Gastonia, North Carolina
cn2.com
Two sisters celebrate being homeowners thanks to Habitat for Humanity, and that’s not the best part!
YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thanks to Habitat for Humanity of York County two sisters are living the American dream. Better yet, they’ll be neighbors!. The Douglas sisters accepted keys to their new homes on Pinckney Street in York where everyone in the family will have a place to grow and develop memories.
qcitymetro.com
On Beatties Ford Road, Erika Troutman is helping others grow business dreams
In March 2020, Erika Troutman bought an aging building in northwest Charlotte –1202 Beatties Ford Road – with dreams of creating generational wealth. Nestled in the heart of Historic West End, the clapboard structure had once been owned by another wealth builder, Larry Melton, who founded L.D. Melton Financial Services. In its heyday, Melton’s company had more than $18 million in assets under management, according to a company website. Melton also was known for his prolific fundraising efforts on behalf of historically Black colleges and universities.
Woman killled following shooting in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, the Rock Hill Police Department reports. According to police, the incident happened at a home on Harrison Street. Police said when they got to the scene they found Dorothy Brice, 67, suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS arrived shortly after but Brice was pronounced dead.
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - Whether you're looking for a delicious, homemade rib or a great brisket, North Carolina has various options for your barbeque craving. From Greenville's B's BBQ to the Shelburne-based Red Bridges BBQ Lodge, a North Carolina barbecue joint is sure to please.
Publix sets date for Huntersville store opening
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — It seems Publix has set the date for its next supermarket opening in the region. According to its website, the grocer’s store at North Creek Village in Huntersville will have its grand opening on Feb. 8. It is the anchor tenant of North Creek Village,...
kiss951.com
This Charlotte North Carolina Wing Spot Makes Nation’s Best Wings List
Wings are a staple when it comes to game day and tailgate food. Everyone loves them, and they are handheld and portable. With the “big game” coming up, we searched where to find the best wings in North Carolina and beyond. One Charlotte North Carolina wing spot made the best wings in every state list. And, according to stats, Americans eat more than 1.38 billion wings on the big day. Tastes vary from bone-in to boneless and sweet to savory and spicy. We turned to Mashed.com. And, they do point out good wings can come from chains. However, most of the time, it takes research to find those out-of-the-way spots with the best. Mashed looked at reviews, awards and local articles from each state to sort through and compile a list of the best in each state. From that research, they determined the best wing restaurant in North Carolina. And it happens to be in Charlotte.
Livingstone College dean weighs in on critical race theory in school teachings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lawmakers in the Carolinas are weighing what to discuss in this session, including critical race theory.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Charlotte Area
If you’re looking for a great spot to get away from it all and explore the depths of nature, look no further than the Charlotte area. With its numerous lakes and the activities these bodies of water offer, Charlotte is a great spot to cool off during the summer. But have you ever wondered which of these lakes is the deepest? The answer is no other than the beautiful Lake Norman.
WCNC
People gather in Charlotte to protest after Tyre Nichols footage released
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 100 people gathered in Uptown Charlotte Saturday to protest after the City of Memphis publicly released a video showing five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. He died three days later. The beating prompted murder charges against the five officers and outrage at...
qcnews.com
Concord house fire under investigation
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Fire officials are investigating a blaze that broke out at a home in Concord Sunday night. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent...
City of Gastonia names new police chief
GASTONIA, N.C. — The City of Gastonia has a new police chief. The town announced Friday that Interim Police Chief Trent Conard is now the permanent Chief of the Gastonia Police Department. Conard is taking over for Travis Brittain, who announced his retirement in September. Conrad joined the GPD...
qcnews.com
CMPD continues to crack down on rise of street takeovers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Street takeovers are taking over Charlotte with the latest incident outside the NASCAR Hall Of Fame. People living in Uptown at the intersection of South Brevard Street and East Brooklyn Village Avenue say they initially thought it was a fight. CMPD wrote in...
Gas leak prompts road closures in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A gas leak has prompted a road closure Monday afternoon in Concord, Concord Police said Monday. Drivers were encouraged to avoid Poplar Tent Road and Stagecoach Road due to a line rupture on Rock Hill Church Road. No time has been given for a resolution to the line rupture. […]
WBTV
A push for change: Hundreds in Charlotte protest after Tyre Nichols death
Officers said they were called out around 10:33 p.m. about dozens of cars performing stunts and blocking the intersection. They said within 15 minutes, officers had dispersed a large crowd of vehicles. Featuring John Carter, Dr. Jen Pope & Katherine Murphy. Memorial fund launched on one-year anniversary of Cheslie Kryst’s...
qcnews.com
CATS tentatively agrees to avert a strike, bus operator says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CATS operators and managers have reached a tentative agreement to avert a strike, an operator familiar with the negotiations confirmed to Queen City News Monday. A CATS driver tells Queen City News that members of the Smart Union representing the bus operators have...
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens southwest Charlotte restaurant
CHARLOTTE — Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is doubling down on the Charlotte market. Franchisees David Froman and Todd Guear will open a 1,400-square-foot restaurant on Saturday at the Shoppes of Madison Place. That center is at 2040 Freeman Park Drive in southwest Charlotte. This marks the second location for...
qcnews.com
Chief Jennings, NAACP join Tyre Nichols Uptown march
CMPD Chief Jennings, the NAACP Charlotte chapter, and community members joined a Tyre Nichols Uptown march Saturday. Chief Jennings, NAACP join Tyre Nichols Uptown march. CMPD Chief Jennings, the NAACP Charlotte chapter, and community members joined a Tyre Nichols Uptown march Saturday. Las Vegas police officer rescues driver from burning...
Body found in Chester County; investigation underway
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
WBTV
7-car crash slows traffic on I-77 South near Rock Hill, S.C.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A multiple-vehicle crash has slowed traffic on the southbound side of Interstate 77 in York County Monday morning. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, there are seven cars involved in this crash, which happened on I-77 South just after the bridge over Dave Lyle Boulevard. This is near Rock Hill.
