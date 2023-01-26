Grammy Awards Predictions: See Who's Most Likely To Take Home Top Prizes

Photo: Getty Images

We're just days away from the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and everyone is wondering who will take home the biggest awards in the music industry. This year's nominees included some of the biggest artists today like Adele , Bad Bunny , Doja Cat , Lizzo , Harry Styles , and Beyoncé who made history as the most nominated artist in the awards show history . That title previously belonged to her husband, rapper Jay-Z .

For this year's Record of the Year category, Adele, Beyoncé, Doja, Harry, and Lizzo will all go head to head as well as Steve Lacy for his viral hit "Bad Habit ," Kendrick Lamar , Mary J. Blige , ABBA , and Brandi Carlile . Album of the Year nominees for this year includes Styles' Harry's House , Lizzo's Special , Kendrick's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers , Coldplay's Music of the Spheres , Brandi Carlile's In These Silent Days , Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) , Beyonce's Renaissance , Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti , Adele's 30 , and ABBA's Voyage .

Before the 2023 Grammys airs live on Sunday, February 5th on CBS, BetMassachusetts.com took a deep dive into social media to find out which artists have the best odds of taking home awards next month. To do this, the site used data based on positive online conversations about each artist and album.

Keep scrolling to see which nominees are the fan favorites!

Photo: Getty Images

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Easy On Me" by Adele (54.3% positive score) "Moscow Mule" by Bad Bunny (39.8% positive score) "Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy (38.9% positive score) "Woman" by Doja Cat (33.3% positive score) "As It Was" by Harry Styles (32.5% positive score) "About Damn Time" by Lizzo (32.2% positive score)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Don't Shut Me Down" by ABBA (64.8% positive score) "My Universe" by Coldplay & BTS (62.8% positive score) "I Like You (A Happier Song)" by Post Malone & Doja Cat (43.6% positive score) "Bam Bam" by Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran (33% positive score) "Unholy" by Sam Smith & Kim Petras (24.3% positive score)

Best Pop Vocal Album

Special by Lizzo (43.4% positive score) Harry's House by Harry Styles (41.5% positive score) 30 by Adele (40.5% positive score) Music of the Spheres by Coldplay (36.9% positive score) Voyage by ABBA (34.2% positive score)

Album Of The Year

Coldplay Adele Lizzo Beyoncé Harry Styles Kendrick Lamar ABBA Mary J. Blige Bad Bunny Brandi Carlile

Record Of The Year

"The Heart Part 5" by Kendrick Lamar "Good Morning Gorgeous" by Mary J. Blige "Don't Shut Me Down" by ABBA "Easy On Me" by Adele "You And Me On The Rock" by Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius "Break My Soul" by Beyoncé "About Damn Time" by Lizzo "Woman" by Doja Cat "As It Was" by Harry Styles "Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy

Best New Artist