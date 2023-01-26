To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST ALFRED LESLIE, whose rule-breaking work spans the entire history of postwar American art, died on Friday at the age of 95, William Grimes reports in the New York Times. Born in the Bronx, Leslie studied with Tony Smith at NYU, was an artist’s model for Reginald Marsh’s classes, and showed his Abstract-Expressionist paintings at the fabled “Ninth Street Show” in 1951. He also created experimental films—1959’s Pull My Daisy, with Robert Frank , most famously—and made a controversial break with abstraction in the early 1960s, to instead produce figurative portraits that are often grand in scale, imposing in tone,...

