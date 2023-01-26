ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe to Sell Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection

If you are in the market for a motorcycle, then you might want to check out American Pickers host Mike Wolfe and his collection. He’s selling a bunch of them these days. This is no ordinary collection, either. Wolfe has been collecting motorcycles for more than 30 years. While he owns more than 110 of them, he’s selling 62. It all will go down at a Mecum Auctions event in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Mourns Passing of Close Friend

Mike Wolfe honored his late friend and mentor, Elmer Duellman, with an entire episode of American Pickers on January 18. Duellman, who owned Elmers Auto & Toy Museum with his wife, Bernadette, died in August 2019. After Duellman’s passing, Wolfe paid tribute to him in a Facebook post. In it, he explained that the two had been close for 25 years. And he fondly remembered Duellman as being “a big kid at heart.”
Looper

American Pickers Star Mike Wolfe Was Completely Touched By One Collector's Antiques

At this point in the primetime tenure of "American Pickers," there's not much that the show's creator and host Mike Wolfe hasn't seen. That includes 23 seasons worth of road-dogging, antiquing drama that finds the antique guru and a revolving door of equally informed co-hosts digging for forgotten treasures in the backyards and rusted sheds of modern America.
Herbie J Pilato

The Scandalous Diaries and Divorce of Mary Astor: "A Trial By Acting"

According to People Magazine in early 1987, "From childhood, Mary Astor's best friend was her diary. Unfortunately, she couldn't manage to be quite that faithful to her husband. Instead, the brainy actress began an impassioned affair in 1933 with the urbane playwright George S. Kaufman and confided every luscious detail to her little black book."
Talk Radio 960am

Kiss’ 50 Most Important Concerts

Kiss performed their first show for a crowd of less than 10 people on Jan. 30, 1973, at a small club in New York City. In the five decades that have since passed, they've built one of the wildest concert highlight reels in rock history. On multiple tours across the world, they've encountered countless highs and lows, lineup changes, near-death incidents, comedic mishaps, fashion faux pas and gone through an unknown quantity of greasepaint. Here's a chronological guide to 50 of the most important shows in Kiss' history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Talk Radio 960am

Stunning Vintage Photos from Louisiana Mardi Gras Early 1900s

Louisiana has been celebrating Mardi Gras since 1699. The origins of Mardi Gras are thought to be from medieval Europe. And although France may have originated the idea of Mardi Gras in 1294, New Orleans perfected it. New Orleans was the first American city to celebrate Mardi Gras. The first known Mardi Gras parade took place in New Orleans in 1837.
LOUISIANA STATE
ARTnews

Artist Alfred Leslie Dies at 95, £250 Giacometti Chandelier Could Make Millions, and More: Morning Links for January 30, 2023

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST ALFRED LESLIE, whose rule-breaking work spans the entire history of postwar American art, died on Friday at the age of 95, William Grimes reports in the New York Times. Born in the Bronx, Leslie studied with Tony Smith at NYU, was an artist’s model for Reginald Marsh’s classes, and showed his Abstract-Expressionist paintings at the fabled “Ninth Street Show” in 1951. He also created experimental films—1959’s Pull My Daisy, with Robert Frank , most famously—and made a controversial break with abstraction in the early 1960s, to instead produce figurative portraits that are often grand in scale, imposing in tone,...
VERMONT STATE
