FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKBW-TV
Town officials take step forward for Amherst Boulevard Mall
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a step forward in the process of transforming the Amherst Boulevard Mall into a redesign. The Town held a brief public hearing on eminent domain to approve the measure, in order to take over the mall for a short period of time, Monday evening.
Buffalo residents sue city, water board over lack of fluoride
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is in hot water and facing legal action from three of its residents. “The community needs a lot more answers about what the timeline has been here,” said Robert Corp, the plaintiffs’ attorney. In a 55-page lawsuit, the three plaintiffs...
A transformative development project proposed for Buffalo’s Jefferson Avenue community
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 is celebrating Black History Month with stories highlighting African American culture all month long. And, we’re kicking things off early by looking at a major project that’s been proposed for Buffalo’s Jefferson Avenue community. The plan is to help address chronic issues on the city’s East Side. It’s a […]
Congressman Brian Higgins proposes bill to allow for virtual NEXUS interviews
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY 26th District) was in Buffalo Monday to talk about his proposal to help ease the NEXUS backup. He was at the Peace Bridge announcing new legislation pushing for virtual nexus interviews to help with that backlog. This is a story 2 On...
Pride Center of WNY expanding cultural competency training to meet demand
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To meet increased demand, the Pride Center of Western New York is expanding its cultural competency training services. The professional development training sessions are designed to help increase the number of LGBTQ+ affirming providers, business, education institutions, organizations and government agencies in the area. The center...
Unknown Stories of WNY: Through eminent domain controversy, remembering Buffalo's last blacksmith
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The future of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue in Buffalo's Cobblestone District is very much up in the air. Developer and property owner Darryl Carr is pushing for demolition so he can build a high rise, while the city is considering taking the property over through eminent domain. A public hearing on the matter was held on Jan. 10, while a demolition request was adjourned on Jan. 20 in housing court.
police1.com
'It was like a war zone': Police brave Buffalo blizzard conditions to save stranded motorists
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The patrol car's windshield wipers were on full speed but no match for the blinding snow blasting Buffalo since the morning of Dec. 23 — the first day of the blizzard. Through their frozen windshield, Buffalo police officers Derek Brennan and Brian Walter could barely...
Kaleida Health/UBMD surgery center will come with $25M price tag
BUFFALO, N.Y. — More details on a new ambulatory surgery center in Amherst have emerged as part of a state filing. The center is part of a larger development by Kaleida Health and several UBMD physician practices who are working with Ciminelli Development Corp. to build 716 Health, a 160,000-square-foot, multitenant medical facility off Maple Road near the Northtown Center ice skating facility.
Class action lawsuit filed against Buffalo regarding lack of fluoride in water
A class action lawsuit has been filed against the city of Buffalo in regard to the lack of fluoride in the city's water.
Mayor Brown: 'The buck stops with me' on Buffalo water lacking fluoride since 2015
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown has taken responsibility for the City of Buffalo not doing a better job of alerting customers that the hasn't been adding fluoride to the water system in years. The Buffalo News first reported that the water board stopped adding fluoride in 2015, saying...
7 Problem Solvers leads veteran to missing car thanks to a viewer's help
Bret Mandell found his lost car a month after he abandoned it in the blizzard, thanks to a 7 Problem Solvers viewer
Supporters of "Solutions Not Suspensions Act" rally in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. — There is a proposal in Albany to limit school suspensions and ban them in most cases for pre-k through third graders. Supporters of the "Solutions not Suspensions Act" rallied at the State Capitol in Albany on Monday. 2 On Your Side reported earlier this month that...
Fact Or Fiction: NY State Law Requires You Shovel Your Sidewalk
Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
Buffalo Has A Big Bed Bug Problem, Lands In Top 30 In America
Buffalo is one of two cities in New York that have landed in the top 30 places with bed bug problems.
US Attorney: Man threw rocks at office twice in two days
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is accused of throwing a rock at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo twice in a span of two days, authorities said Monday. They say the first incident occurred at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, when a man identified as Jones Ricky Woods allegedly threw a rock through the glass […]
Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon
Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
New Giving Tree takes root in Buffalo
The idea of a Giving Tree now expanding to Buffalo. A new one is located outside the Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church at the corner of Elmwood Avenue.
Broken water line causes flooding near Love Canal
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A broken water line caused flooding in the area around Love Canal in Niagara Falls on Sunday morning, officials said. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said that the water was from a six-inch drinking water line, that area being under the jurisdiction of the Niagara Falls Water […]
Ask Elyse - extreme winter cold fast facts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday marked the 11th day in a row with snow falling in Buffalo. But this snowy streak will be replaced by frigid temperatures by week's end, where temperatures could fall below zero for the first time in four years. Later this week an arctic front will...
What happened to the OnCore golf complex? Plans revised for $30 million project
Plans for the sports and entertainment complex are "moving forward" but with numerous changes, including its location.
