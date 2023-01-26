ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WKBW-TV

Town officials take step forward for Amherst Boulevard Mall

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a step forward in the process of transforming the Amherst Boulevard Mall into a redesign. The Town held a brief public hearing on eminent domain to approve the measure, in order to take over the mall for a short period of time, Monday evening.
2 On Your Side

Unknown Stories of WNY: Through eminent domain controversy, remembering Buffalo's last blacksmith

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The future of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue in Buffalo's Cobblestone District is very much up in the air. Developer and property owner Darryl Carr is pushing for demolition so he can build a high rise, while the city is considering taking the property over through eminent domain. A public hearing on the matter was held on Jan. 10, while a demolition request was adjourned on Jan. 20 in housing court.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Kaleida Health/UBMD surgery center will come with $25M price tag

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More details on a new ambulatory surgery center in Amherst have emerged as part of a state filing. The center is part of a larger development by Kaleida Health and several UBMD physician practices who are working with Ciminelli Development Corp. to build 716 Health, a 160,000-square-foot, multitenant medical facility off Maple Road near the Northtown Center ice skating facility.
AMHERST, NY
Lite 98.7

Fact Or Fiction: NY State Law Requires You Shovel Your Sidewalk

Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
ALBANY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

US Attorney: Man threw rocks at office twice in two days

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is accused of throwing a rock at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo twice in a span of two days, authorities said Monday. They say the first incident occurred at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, when a man identified as Jones Ricky Woods allegedly threw a rock through the glass […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon

Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Broken water line causes flooding near Love Canal

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A broken water line caused flooding in the area around Love Canal in Niagara Falls on Sunday morning, officials said. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said that the water was from a six-inch drinking water line, that area being under the jurisdiction of the Niagara Falls Water […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Ask Elyse - extreme winter cold fast facts

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday marked the 11th day in a row with snow falling in Buffalo. But this snowy streak will be replaced by frigid temperatures by week's end, where temperatures could fall below zero for the first time in four years. Later this week an arctic front will...
BUFFALO, NY
