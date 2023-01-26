Read full article on original website
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers' Saturday contest versus Boston
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. James will suit up in Boston after the 38-year old was designated with his usual questionable label. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project James to score 48.3 FanDuel points. James' Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (wrist) available for Minnesota's Saturday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (wrist) will play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Edwards is active for the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back despite suffering a wrist sprain. In 37.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 46.4 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 28.8 points, 5.4...
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Nassir Little on Saturday for inactive Josh Hart (hamstring)
Portland Trail Blazers small forward Nassir Little is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Little will make his first start this season after Josh Hart was kept on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. In an opportunity versus a Raptors' team ranked 19th in defensive rating, Little's FanDuel salary stands at $3,900.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Josh Green for Luka Doncic (ankle) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Green will make his second appearance in Dallas' starting lineup after Luka Doncic was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 32.4 expected minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, our models project Green to score 26.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic playing with Hawks' second unit on Saturday night
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Bogdanovic will return to his previous second unit role after De'Andre Hunter was named Atlanta's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Bogdanovic to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.2...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
numberfire.com
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
numberfire.com
Zeke Nnaji coming off Nuggets' bench on Saturday
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nikola Jokic is dealing with left hamstring tightness. He missed the last few games as a result, but he's been cleared to return to the court in a high-profile matchup versus Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. He'll also immediately start, sending Nnaji back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) available for Nuggets' Saturday contest against 76ers
Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) will play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caldwell-Pope will make his return after sitting one game with a wrist injury. In 31.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Caldwell-Pope to score 20.8 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's Saturday projection includes 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Hornets list Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) as probable on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) is probable for Sunday's contest against the Miami Heat. Smith jr. is on track to suit up on Sunday despite coming down with a recent illness. In 18.4 expected minutes versus a Heat team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Smith Jr. to score 16.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) probable for Bulls Tuesday
The Chicago Bulls listed Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) as probable to play in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jones Jr. appears to be dealing with a minor ankle sprain, and it doesn't look like it will keep him out of Tuesday's game against the Clippers. Jones Jr. has...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) still out for Timberwolves Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Prince is still dealing with the sprained left ankle that has kept him sidelined as of late. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action. In 28 games this season, Prince...
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (ankle) available for Heat on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent will play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Vincent was a late add to the injury report due to right ankle stiffness. However, despite the change in status, he has been cleared to play. Our models project Vincent for 7.6 points, 1.7...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (hamstring) available for Nuggets on Saturday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will play Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jokic missed time recently due to left hamstring tightness. However, after entering the day with a probable tag, he has ultimately recieved the green light to make his awaited return to the court. Expect Zeke Nnaji to revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Denver's Bruce Brown (knee) active on Saturday afternoon
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown will suit up in Philadelphia despite his questionable designation with a knee ailment. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to score 21.5 FanDuel points. Brown's projection includes 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Nets starting Seth Curry for injured Ben Simmons (knee) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Curry will make his third start this season after Ben Simmons was held out with knee soreness. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project Curry to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 14.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (hamstring) starting for Portland Monday; Nassir Little to come off bench
The Portland Trail Blazers listed Josh Hart (hamstring) as a starter for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hart missed a game and a half with a hamstring injury, but will take his starting spot back from Nassir Little for tonight's game against the Hawks. Our models project Hart, who...
numberfire.com
Lonnie Walker (knee) probable Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Walker made his long-awaited return to the court Saturday after an absence due to left knee tendinitis. Now, he is listed probable for Monday's contest in Brooklyn. Expect him to play.
numberfire.com
Update: Josh Richardson (knee) ruled out for Spurs on Monday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson was originally deemed active after entering the day with a probable tag. Now, however, he has been ruled out of action due to left knee soreness. In 38 games this season,...
