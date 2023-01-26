ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers' Saturday contest versus Boston

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. James will suit up in Boston after the 38-year old was designated with his usual questionable label. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project James to score 48.3 FanDuel points. James' Saturday projection includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Anthony Edwards (wrist) available for Minnesota's Saturday matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (wrist) will play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Edwards is active for the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back despite suffering a wrist sprain. In 37.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 46.4 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 28.8 points, 5.4...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers starting Nassir Little on Saturday for inactive Josh Hart (hamstring)

Portland Trail Blazers small forward Nassir Little is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Little will make his first start this season after Josh Hart was kept on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. In an opportunity versus a Raptors' team ranked 19th in defensive rating, Little's FanDuel salary stands at $3,900.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Mavericks starting Josh Green for Luka Doncic (ankle) on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Green will make his second appearance in Dallas' starting lineup after Luka Doncic was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 32.4 expected minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, our models project Green to score 26.8 FanDuel points.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Bogdan Bogdanovic playing with Hawks' second unit on Saturday night

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Bogdanovic will return to his previous second unit role after De'Andre Hunter was named Atlanta's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Bogdanovic to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.2...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
numberfire.com

Zeke Nnaji coming off Nuggets' bench on Saturday

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nikola Jokic is dealing with left hamstring tightness. He missed the last few games as a result, but he's been cleared to return to the court in a high-profile matchup versus Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. He'll also immediately start, sending Nnaji back to a bench role.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) available for Nuggets' Saturday contest against 76ers

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) will play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caldwell-Pope will make his return after sitting one game with a wrist injury. In 31.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Caldwell-Pope to score 20.8 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's Saturday projection includes 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Hornets list Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) as probable on Sunday

Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) is probable for Sunday's contest against the Miami Heat. Smith jr. is on track to suit up on Sunday despite coming down with a recent illness. In 18.4 expected minutes versus a Heat team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Smith Jr. to score 16.5 FanDuel points.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) probable for Bulls Tuesday

The Chicago Bulls listed Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) as probable to play in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jones Jr. appears to be dealing with a minor ankle sprain, and it doesn't look like it will keep him out of Tuesday's game against the Clippers. Jones Jr. has...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Taurean Prince (ankle) still out for Timberwolves Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Prince is still dealing with the sprained left ankle that has kept him sidelined as of late. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action. In 28 games this season, Prince...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent (ankle) available for Heat on Sunday

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent will play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Vincent was a late add to the injury report due to right ankle stiffness. However, despite the change in status, he has been cleared to play. Our models project Vincent for 7.6 points, 1.7...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Nikola Jokic (hamstring) available for Nuggets on Saturday

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will play Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jokic missed time recently due to left hamstring tightness. However, after entering the day with a probable tag, he has ultimately recieved the green light to make his awaited return to the court. Expect Zeke Nnaji to revert to the bench.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Denver's Bruce Brown (knee) active on Saturday afternoon

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown will suit up in Philadelphia despite his questionable designation with a knee ailment. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to score 21.5 FanDuel points. Brown's projection includes 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Nets starting Seth Curry for injured Ben Simmons (knee) on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Curry will make his third start this season after Ben Simmons was held out with knee soreness. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project Curry to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 14.7 points,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Lonnie Walker (knee) probable Monday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Walker made his long-awaited return to the court Saturday after an absence due to left knee tendinitis. Now, he is listed probable for Monday's contest in Brooklyn. Expect him to play.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Update: Josh Richardson (knee) ruled out for Spurs on Monday

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson was originally deemed active after entering the day with a probable tag. Now, however, he has been ruled out of action due to left knee soreness. In 38 games this season,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

