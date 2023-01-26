Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Not practicing Saturday
Wilson (lower body) was absent from practice Saturday, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post. Wilson didn't play Thursday after suffering a lower-body Tuesday against Colorado. It appears that his status is in question for Sunday's contest in Toronto. Wilson has played in just eight games this season, logging two goals and an assist.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't return before break
Wilson (lower body) won't play until after the All-Star break, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson, who sat out Thursday's contest against Pittsburgh after getting injured Tuesday versus Colorado following a shot block, will miss at least the next two games. The Capitals return from the break Feb. 11 in Boston. Wilson has supplied two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and 33 hits in eight appearances this season. Anthony Mantha stands a good chance to stay in the top-six forward group of the Capitals until Wilson is able to return.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Scotty Pippen: Sidelined Sunday
Pippen did not play in Sunday's 152-118 win over the G League Warriors with a concussion. Pippen missed Sunday's contest after being placed in concussion protocols. However, his usual scoring impact was not missed by South Bay as the team dominated Santa Cruz. It's unclear when Pippen will clear protocols, but his next chance to play will come Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench
Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Looney recently lost his starting spot to Jordan Poole as the Warriors turn to more of a small-ball look, but he was reinserted into the starting lineup last Friday with Andrew Wiggins out due to an illness. However, Wiggins has been cleared and will return to the Warriors' first five Monday, sending Looney back to a bench role. The veteran center has made just three appearances as a reserve this season, but he's posting 6.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.0 minutes in those contests.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Listed as questionable
Embiid is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Magic due to left foot soreness. Embiid showed why he's an MVP candidate Saturday, posting 47 points (18-31 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in a win over Denver. However, the star big man continues to battle left foot soreness, which has cost him four games in January, and may have his workload managed again Monday. If that's the case, Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed would be candidates for expanded roles.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Handed probable tag
Love (back) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat. After experiencing a recurrence of back spasms shortly before Sunday's eventual win over the Clippers, Love ended up sitting out a third game in a row. He participated in practice Monday, however, and avoided any apparent complications, setting the stage for him to rejoin the rotation Tuesday. In his last nine appearances prior to the back injury, Love averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds across 16.4 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Brock Burke: Variety of roles possible
Burke and the Rangers discussed a return to the rotation earlier in the offseason, and he's now being considered for the closer spot as well, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. While the Rangers seemingly aren't certain how they'll use Burke next season, it's clear they like him...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Receives green light
McCollum (thumb) is off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Denver. McCollum missed Sunday's game with a sprained right thumb but will be back in the starting lineup Tuesday alongside Brandon Ingram (toe). His return will likely take opportunities away from Jose Alvarado, Kira Lewis and Devonte' Graham. In the month of January, McCollum has averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 35.3 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Tabbed as questionable Saturday
Gobert is considered questionable for Saturday's game versus the Kings due to right groin soreness. Gobert has been labeled questionable ahead of recent contests as well and has played, so it seems likely he may do so again Saturday. However, there may be a bit more risk to him suiting up Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back set. If he were to rest, Naz Reid would presumably draw the start and see a sizable minutes increase.
CBS Sports
Wizards' win in San Antonio ends one of the NBA's strangest losing streaks, that lasted 8,451 days
A late-January, Monday-night game between the Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs is not exactly a marquee matchup. Still, there was more on the line in this contest than most people probably realized. With their 127-106 win, the Wizards ended one of the NBA's strangest losing streaks. Before this game,...
