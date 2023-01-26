ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Threats were made to a Florida Keys school, cops say. Now, an 11-year-old is arrested

By David Goodhue
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfZXB_0kShB2F000

Police in New Jersey arrested an 11-year-old boy Thursday for online threats made earlier this month to a Florida Keys elementary school, according to law enforcement in the island chain.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the Keys obtained a warrant for the boy’s arrest in early January. He made the threats through social media against Key Largo School, the sheriff’s office said.

“I want to thank my staff, our partners at the Monroe County School District and State Attorney’s Office as well as officials in New Jersey for resolving this case quickly,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. “I take these threats very seriously, and protecting our children is my highest priority.”

The boy, who has not been named, is facing a charge of sending written or electronic threats to kill or do bodily harm to another person, which is a second-degree felony, said Monroe County Assistant State Attorney Joseph Mansfield.

He made the threats after becoming angry with other children he met online through a video game chat room, Mansfield added, showing them a picture of a gun and the school.

“In the wake of Nikolas Cruz, who’s just talking or who’s a real threat,” Mansfield said, referencing the shooter in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Amber Acevedo, spokeswoman for the Monroe County School District, confirmed the boy was never a student in the Keys public school system.

The boy was taken before a judge in Essex County in New Jersey on the warrant, but Mansfield said his mother is fighting his extradition to the Keys to answer for the charge.

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Two Florida officers charged after beating homeless man unconscious and leaving him in woods

Two Florida officers have been charged and relieved of duty after allegedly kidnapping a homeless man, beating him up, and leaving him in the woods. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced on Jan. 26 that two former Hialeah Police Department officers, Rafael Otano, 27, and Lorenzo Orfila, 22, had been charged with armed kidnapping and battery.
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Former Palmetto Senior High teacher set to be sentenced

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jason Meyers, a former South Florida teacher convicted of taking advantage of a student, is set to be sentenced. The 47-year-old man was found guilty Friday, convicted on three counts of sexual activity with a minor by a person in custodial authority. The victim, Heaven Rubin, said...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old boy out of Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from Hialeah. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, on Sunday night, issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Ethan Barr. According to investigators, the teen was last seen...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in believed murder-suicide attempt

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized. It happened early Saturday afternoon inside an apartment in the Sunset Point Apartments community in West Little River. The gated complex is located on the 1100 block of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by dump truck in Little Havana

MIAMI – A dump truck driver hit and killed a pedestrian in a crash in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood late Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just before 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 12th Avenue and Seventh Street. The pedestrian, a woman whom police...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man arrested after being caught breaking into South Beach building

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man was arrested after, police and witnesses said, he was busted while breaking into a building in Miami Beach. 7News cameras captured Miami Beach Police officers on Saturday morning as they collected evidence in the area of 15th street, near Pennsylvania Avenue. Witness...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Attorney for ex-Hialeah officer Otano asks judge for his bail

MIAMI (WSVN) - Former Hialeah officers were arrested and are facing felony charges, but they are not the only ones facing a judge, Friday afternoon. The attorneys for Rafael Otano, 27, and Lorenzo Orfila, 22, attempted to get their clients out of jail after they were denied bond on Thursday.
HIALEAH, FL
treasurecoast.com

St. Lucie woman, 65, missing since Tuesday has been located

St. Lucie woman, 65, missing since Tuesday has been located. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Last night Janie Wilkinson’s daughter Allyson announced that her mother had been found. We do not have many details but she was found in the woods behind Walgreens on Prima Vista and US1. She...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
56K+
Followers
1K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy