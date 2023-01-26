Read full article on original website
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
CBS Sports
Former NBA star Robert Horry thrown out of son's basketball game after heckling referee
Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.
NBC Sports
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
NBC Sports
Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call
LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
sportszion.com
LeBron James’ outburst compels NBA refs Union to issue unusual statement after ‘gut-wrenching’ mistake in Lakers vs Celtics game
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James, suffered a double upset from the loss against the Boston Celtics and an unacceptable mistake from the referees on Saturday night. The Lakers fought tooth and nail with the mighty Celtics and took the game to overtime, but eventually bit the dust. Due...
"They Should Be Ashamed," James Worthy Blasts The Referee Crew From The Lakers Game
Worthy said it was one of the worst crews he had seen in officiating a game.
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Ben Simmons And Seth Curry To The Los Angeles Lakers
This trade moves Ben Simmons and Seth Curry to the Lakers in a deal featuring Russell Westbrook.
The 20 Highest-Paid NBA Players Of All Time
These are the players who earned the most money in NBA history.
Shaquille O’Neal Goes Hard After Kevin Durant, Who has Hilarious Response
There’s certainly no love lost between NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. The “Inside the NBA” analyst never misses a chance to go after Durant, and did so again Saturday. “I don’t kno ball, but i kno how to brush my hair,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet
Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Kevin Durant For Saying He Doesn't Know Basketball: "I Know How To Brush My Hair..."
Shaquille O'Neal didn't hold back on Kevin Durant.
LeBron James' Tweet Is Going Viral After Lakers Loss To Celtics
LeBron James sent out a tweet after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics.
James Wade’s message to Candace Parker leaving Chicago for Aces
Chicago Sky coach James Wade shared a heartfelt message to two-time WNBA champion and MVP Candace Parker after she announced her intention to sign with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. “Candace has done so much for our franchise in her time here,” Wade said...
How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land Four Warriors Stars
Los Angeles Lakers can create the championship team for a 2023-24 season if they make a wild trade and smart offseason decision.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
Yardbarker
Shareef O'Neal Explains To Kevin Durant Why His Father Shaquille O'Neal Disses Players Like Rui Hachimura
Shaquille O'Neal and Kevin Durant starred in another controversial moment on Saturday when the former player-turned-analyst and the Brooklyn Nets superstar exchange a couple of jabs on social media, with Shaq ultimately roasting KD for his questions. It all started when Shaq revealed he didn't know Rui Hachimura, the newest...
Kelsey Plum’s hilarious reaction to Candace Parker bombshell
When Kelsey Plum went to take a nap, the Las Vegas Aces were still searching for the last piece of their starting lineup. When she woke up hours later, the vacancy was filled by one of the greatest basketball players the sport has ever seen. Candace Parker announced on Instagram...
Outsider.com
