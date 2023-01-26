San Juan Preps Roundup: San Juan Hills Girls Soccer Eyes Third Straight League Title, JSerra Boys Soccer No. 1 in CIF-SS

President Carmelita Tiongson welcomed members to the Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club’s first meeting of the New Year on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the Cerritos Senior Center. After Larry Anduha led the Pledge of Allegiance, members joined in singing Hawaii Pono’I led by Ann Kho and accompanied by Pete Kahele and Frank Yoshii with their ukuleles. Carmelita introduced Ann as her Co-President for 2023.

CERRITOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO