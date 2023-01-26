San Juan Preps Roundup: San Juan Hills Girls Soccer Eyes Third Straight League Title, JSerra Boys Soccer No. 1 in CIF-SS

Read full article on original website
Saturday’s final scores and highlights: Tustin, Mater Dei and JSerra capture victories
Tustin 56, Pacifica 27: The Tillers (18-8, 5-3) won a Saturday afternoon Empire League game. Josh Birket had 21 points and Eli Nyeazi 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Tustin. Pacifica (12-14, 2-6) was led by Noah Salas, who had eight points. Mater Dei 96, St. Mary’s 69: The...
San Juan Hills Girls Soccer Shutout by San Clemente, Falls Back Late in League Race
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO – The urgent focus at the start of the game and the calm relief at the end of it was evident for the San Clemente girls soccer team on Saturday morning, Jan. 28, at San Juan Hills High. After a pair of dissatisfying draws for San...
San Clemente Girls Soccer Finishes Early, Moves into First Place with Shutout of San Juan Hills
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO – The urgent focus at the start of the game and the calm relief at the end of it was evident for the San Clemente girls soccer team on Saturday morning, Jan. 28, at San Juan Hills High. After a pair of dissatisfying draws for San...
Pacific Coast League boys basketball tournament begins Wednesday at Portola
Woodbridge (left) and Sage Hill are among the eight teams in the PCL tournament this week. (Photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Boys basketball teams in the Pacific Coast League will compete in a league tournament Wednesday through Friday at Portola High School to determine the final standings for the league.
Santa Ana boys socccer team continues dominance winning another league title
Santa Ana players celebrate after winning the league title Monday. (Photo courtesy Santa Ana soccer). Santa Ana High School’s boys soccer team defeated Saddleback 2-0 Monday at Santa Ana Stadium to capture the Orange Coast League championship. It’s the 30th league title for the program. Santa Ana has won...
PHOTOS: Segerstrom still in Golden West League title chase as regular season winds down
Segerstrom’s Abby Quero drives to the basket as Kassandra Solis of Garden Grove defends. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s girls basketball team is still in the hunt for the Golden West League title entering the final week of the league season. To...
PHOTOS: Sunny Hills captures another Freeway League title with victory over Buena Park
Sunny Hills players celebrate after winning the program’s 19th Freeway League title. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). After graduating all four defenders and the goalie from a CIF Division 3 championship team, one might of thought this would be a rebuilding season for Sunny Hills High School’s boys soccer team.
PHOTOS: Godinez closes in on Golden West League title with victory over Ocean View
Godinez center Mariana Lagunas aims to pass the ball as she is heavily guarded by Ocean View‘s Katelyn Solis Friday night. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Godinez High School’s girls basketball team remained atop the Golden West League standings defeating Ocean View 37-35 Friday night at Godinez.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Coast Cleanup, Mobile Café, Grant Funding
Two cleanup events along the Newport Beach coastline on Saturday, January 23 drew about 160 volunteers who gathered and disposed of nearly 600 pounds of trash from the beaches. The events were organized by two nonprofit groups, Orange County Coastkeeper and Surfrider North Orange County Chapter. Coastkeeper brought 90 volunteers...
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club celebrates the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit
President Carmelita Tiongson welcomed members to the Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club’s first meeting of the New Year on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the Cerritos Senior Center. After Larry Anduha led the Pledge of Allegiance, members joined in singing Hawaii Pono’I led by Ann Kho and accompanied by Pete Kahele and Frank Yoshii with their ukuleles. Carmelita introduced Ann as her Co-President for 2023.
Two Long Beach teens arrested for the murder of Isaiah Saucedo
On Jan. 27, 2023, detectives from the Special Investigations Division located and arrested a 16-year-old male resident of Long Beach and a 15-year-old male resident of Long Beach for the Jan. 6, 2023, murder of Isaiah Saucedo, a 20-year-old resident of the City of Long Beach. Detectives located and arrested...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 30, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 30, 2023:. A chance of rain, mainly before 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. A slight chance...
Chef’s Table Charity Gala on March 12 to Feature 40 Top Chefs and Restaurants Including Three from Newport Beach
Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, will host their 10th Annual Chef’s Table culinary gala on March 12, 2023 at 5 p.m., at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim. More than three dozen acclaimed chefs from local restaurants are participating in this...
Motorcyclist killed in Long Beach collision
On Jan. 27, 2023, at approximately 6:57 p.m., officers responded to a reported injury traffic collision near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Ellis Street, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a motorcyclist who had sustained significant injuries to his lower body...
A new McDonald’s is being planned for north Santa Ana
A new McDonald’s restaurant may be coming to north Santa Ana. A second sunshine ordinance meeting to discuss this development will take place in person on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at 2370 N. Tustin Ave., Suite D, Santa Ana, CA 92705 (formerly the King Superstore, next to State Bros).
Coast Highway closed in Laguna Beach for investigation of a fatal pedestrian accident
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 2:47 a.m., Laguna Beach Police responded to the report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle vs. pedestrian near the 700 block of S. Coast Highway. Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel responded to the scene and provided life saving measures. The pedestrian was...
Over 30K rainbow Fentanyl pills seized by the Costa Mesa Police Dept.
On Tuesday night, Jan. 24, a Costa Mesa police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a vehicle code violation but the driver refused to yield and subsequently led officers on a slow-speed pursuit through the east side of Costa Mesa. During the pursuit, three bags of narcotics were tossed...
Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts presents a night of Folk Legends starring The Kingston Trio and The Limeliters
Share an evening of great music from FOLK LEGENDS at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Saturday, March 11 at 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $60 for this concert, featuring The Kingston Trio and The Limeliters. THE KINGSTON TRIO emerged from San Francisco’s North Beach club scene,...
Seven day local weather forecast for January 29 through February 04
Seven day local weather forecast for January 29 through February 04. Details for seven day local weather forecast for January 29 through February 04. Sunday: A chance of showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department
A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
