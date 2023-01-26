ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

San Juan Preps Roundup: San Juan Hills Girls Soccer Eyes Third Straight League Title, JSerra Boys Soccer No. 1 in CIF-SS

By zach-cavanagh
localocnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

Santa Ana boys socccer team continues dominance winning another league title

Santa Ana players celebrate after winning the league title Monday. (Photo courtesy Santa Ana soccer). Santa Ana High School’s boys soccer team defeated Saddleback 2-0 Monday at Santa Ana Stadium to capture the Orange Coast League championship. It’s the 30th league title for the program. Santa Ana has won...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach City Manager Update: Coast Cleanup, Mobile Café, Grant Funding

Two cleanup events along the Newport Beach coastline on Saturday, January 23 drew about 160 volunteers who gathered and disposed of nearly 600 pounds of trash from the beaches. The events were organized by two nonprofit groups, Orange County Coastkeeper and Surfrider North Orange County Chapter. Coastkeeper brought 90 volunteers...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club celebrates the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit

President Carmelita Tiongson welcomed members to the Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club’s first meeting of the New Year on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the Cerritos Senior Center. After Larry Anduha led the Pledge of Allegiance, members joined in singing Hawaii Pono’I led by Ann Kho and accompanied by Pete Kahele and Frank Yoshii with their ukuleles. Carmelita introduced Ann as her Co-President for 2023.
CERRITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Two Long Beach teens arrested for the murder of Isaiah Saucedo

On Jan. 27, 2023, detectives from the Special Investigations Division located and arrested a 16-year-old male resident of Long Beach and a 15-year-old male resident of Long Beach for the Jan. 6, 2023, murder of Isaiah Saucedo, a 20-year-old resident of the City of Long Beach. Detectives located and arrested...
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 30, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 30, 2023:. A chance of rain, mainly before 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. A slight chance...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Motorcyclist killed in Long Beach collision

On Jan. 27, 2023, at approximately 6:57 p.m., officers responded to a reported injury traffic collision near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Ellis Street, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a motorcyclist who had sustained significant injuries to his lower body...
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

A new McDonald’s is being planned for north Santa Ana

A new McDonald’s restaurant may be coming to north Santa Ana. A second sunshine ordinance meeting to discuss this development will take place in person on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at 2370 N. Tustin Ave., Suite D, Santa Ana, CA 92705 (formerly the King Superstore, next to State Bros).
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Over 30K rainbow Fentanyl pills seized by the Costa Mesa Police Dept.

On Tuesday night, Jan. 24, a Costa Mesa police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a vehicle code violation but the driver refused to yield and subsequently led officers on a slow-speed pursuit through the east side of Costa Mesa. During the pursuit, three bags of narcotics were tossed...
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Seven day local weather forecast for January 29 through February 04

Seven day local weather forecast for January 29 through February 04. Details for seven day local weather forecast for January 29 through February 04. Sunday: A chance of showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department

A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy